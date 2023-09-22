Biologics and Personalized Medicine to Fuel Growth in the Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market, With Telemedicine and Digital Health Playing a Role

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plaque psoriasis treatment market is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period of 2023-2031. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of plaque psoriasis worldwide and a growing investment in research and development activities. The global plaque psoriasis disease prevalence is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during this period.

Market Overview

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects the skin, characterized by painful and itchy red, scaly patches. Effective treatments for plaque psoriasis have been limited, creating a significant challenge for healthcare providers and researchers. However, advancements in therapies such as biologics and small molecules, along with a focus on personalized medicine, are expected to drive market growth.

Furthermore, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and a rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The adoption of telemedicine and digital health technologies is also expected to provide new avenues for the management and treatment of plaque psoriasis, potentially improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Consequently, the global plaque psoriasis treatment market is expected to continue its growth trajectory throughout the forecast period.

Epidemiology of Plaque Psoriasis

The global prevalence of plaque psoriasis varies by geographic location, ethnicity, and age, ranging from 1% to 3% of the population worldwide. This disease affects individuals of all genders and can manifest at any age, with the most common age of onset being between 15 and 35 years.

Market Segmentation

The plaque psoriasis treatment market is segmented by various factors, including diagnosis method, treatment type, therapy type, route of administration, drug type, population type, treatment channel, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Regional Insights

North America currently dominates the rare diseases treatment market, closely followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The high prevalence of rare diseases in North America, combined with favorable reimbursement policies, is a driving factor. Europe is also a significant market, given the presence of key players and increasing investments in research and development activities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about rare diseases and rising healthcare expenditure.

