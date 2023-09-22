LCS receives top honors at 2023 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology awards

Des Moines, IA, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS and Life Care Services, an LCS company, received top honors – including two Gold and two Silver awards - for its innovative technology projects during the McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards + Summit virtual event on Sept. 20. The award event honors and recognizes the innovative use of technology to improve the overall care and operations in their organizations.

The winning projects include:

GOLD Awards:

The Life Care Services project, “DailyPay” won the Gold in the Senior Living Keep It Super Simple category. The project features on-demand pay, giving employees access to their earned pay before the traditional, scheduled payday. The project has more than 7,000 employees enrolled and has increased employee satisfaction and retention.

In the Senior Living Quality category, The Forum at Rancho San Antonio, a Life Care Services community, received a Gold award for its “Smart Monitoring Prevents Falls in Memory Care” project. Leveraging VSTAlert from VirtuSense Technologies, the project enhances patient safety practices for memory care residents using artificial intelligence and sensors to monitor residents for bed or chair exits without using loud alarms, wearables, or pressure alarms.

SILVER Awards:

The Life Care Services project, “ORC” won Silver in the Senior Living Keep It Super Simple category for its innovative approach to recruiting and hiring processes to combat staffing challenges and labor shortages. The implementation of Oracle Recruiting Cloud (ORC) broadened the reach of job postings, sourced better candidates, streamlined the application process, improved the time to hire, and reduced recruiting expenses.

The “Using UKG to Advance Workforce Management” project won a Silver award in the Skilled Nursing category for LCS. UKG technology empowers employees by giving them the ability to access a scheduling app where they can easily view schedules, set scheduling preferences, manage availability, swap shifts, request coverage, and stay up to date as schedules change. UKG ensures shifts are adequately covered, provides forecasting capabilities and AI-driven insights that help LCS leaders maximize business success.





“There has never been a more critical time to offer technology that optimizes employee engagement and efficiency,” said Frank Vedder, LCS SVP/Chief Information Officer. “We are thankful McKnight’s has recognized these projects and LCS’s incredible ability to deliver solutions that have distinguished us as an employer of choice and leaders in the senior living industry.”

To learn more about the 2023 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards or to see the full list of inductees, visit www.mcknightstechawards.com.

