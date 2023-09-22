LPL Financial’s Greg Gates Named Chief Technology Officer of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial today announced that Greg Gates won the Chief Technology Officer of the Year award from WealthManagement.com’s 2023 industry awards program. Managing Director and Chief Technology and Information Officer Gates received the award for his efforts in empowering financial professionals to take care of their clients through technology innovations and advancements.



“Greg and his team continue to enhance the digital experience at LPL in order to help our advisors and institution partners provide differentiated service to their clients and run thriving businesses,” said LPL President and CEO Dan Arnold. “We congratulate Greg on this well-deserved recognition and thank him for his many contributions to LPL."

Gates oversees the infrastructures that serve LPL’s nearly 22,000 financial advisors representing over $1 trillion of brokerage and advisory assets. He and his team have evolved LPL’s technology platforms with a keen focus on continually elevating the advisor and investor experience.

"I’m grateful to receive this award in recognition of our remarkable team of technologists at LPL,” remarked Gates. "Their unwavering commitment to creating and delivering innovative technology capabilities serves as a key driver in the success of our advisors, institutions and the clients they serve every day.”

The ninth-annual Wealthies program honored outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. During this year’s ceremony, 91 awards were presented to 80 companies from a total of 253 finalists.

