Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market to Surpass USD 7.90 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Maternal Age and Rapid Technological Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report projects that the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market will achieve a valuation of USD 7.90 billion by 2030, with an initial value of USD 3.65 billion in 2022, and anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.15% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a revolutionary medical procedure that has transformed the landscape of prenatal care and genetic testing for expectant mothers and their unborn babies. Unlike traditional invasive prenatal tests, such as amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling (CVS), which carry a small risk of miscarriage, NIPT offers a safer and less invasive method to assess the genetic health of the fetus. NIPT is also suitable for twin pregnancies, making it a valuable tool for expectant mothers carrying multiples. It can determine the genetic health of each fetus independently.

Market Analysis

The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that have revolutionized prenatal care. A major demographic trend contributing to the growth of the NIPT market is the rising age of mothers. Delayed childbearing is becoming more common due to various societal and economic factors. Advanced maternal age is associated with a higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities, making NIPT an attractive option for older expectant mothers. Growing awareness among expectant parents and healthcare providers about the benefits of NIPT is driving its adoption. Educational initiatives and campaigns have played a pivotal role in disseminating information about the safety and accuracy of NIPT, encouraging more pregnant women to opt for this test.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The Major Players are Myriad Women’s Health, Inc. (Counsyl, Inc.), Progenity, Inc., Qiagen, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Genesis Genetics, Natera, Inc., Centogene N.V., Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.), Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH, MedGenome Labs Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Ariosa Diagnostics) & Other Players

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.65 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 7.90 Bn CAGR CAGR of 10.15% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Study

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, the hospital segment is poised to play a pivotal role in the dominance of the market. This remarkable shift is driven by a confluence of factors, ranging from technological advancements to the increasing demand for early and accurate prenatal diagnostics.

In the realm of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) segment stands as a pioneering force that is poised to redefine the landscape of prenatal diagnostics. PCR technology, known for its precision and sensitivity, has emerged as a cornerstone in the development of advanced NIPT methods.

Recent Developments

Natera , a pioneer in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), has announced an exciting new collaboration with LifeLabs, one of Canada's leading diagnostic laboratories. This groundbreaking agreement signifies a significant advancement in the field of prenatal care and reproductive health for Canadian expectant parents.

Eurofins Genoma, a leading name in the field of genetic diagnostics and reproductive health, has unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in assisted reproductive technology. The company proudly announces the launch of niPGT-A, a cutting-edge solution that redefines preimplantation genetic testing, making it non-invasive and eliminating the need for embryo biopsy.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is experiencing dynamic shifts in its landscape driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the growing awareness among expectant parents about the benefits of NIPT, which offers a safer and more accurate alternative to traditional invasive prenatal tests. The rising maternal age globally is another significant driver, as advanced maternal age is associated with a higher risk of chromosomal abnormalities, prompting more women to opt for NIPT. However, the NIPT market is not without its challenges and restraints. Cost remains a significant barrier for many, as these tests can be expensive and may not always be covered by insurance. Furthermore, accessibility and availability of NIPT services in certain regions can be limited, hindering market expansion. Moreover, competition within the NIPT market is intensifying, with several companies vying for market share. This competitive landscape could lead to price wars and commoditization, impacting the profitability of NIPT providers.

Key Regional Developments

North America has been a leading region in the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The United States, in particular, has a significant market share, owing to a large population of expectant parents seeking advanced prenatal screening. Europe has been witnessing steady growth in the NIPT market, driven by an increasing awareness of the benefits of non-invasive prenatal testing. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have robust healthcare systems, which facilitate the adoption of NIPT as a standard prenatal screening option. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a significant player in the NIPT market. Countries like China and India, with their large populations, represent a substantial market opportunity.

Impact of Recession on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Growth

The impact of an ongoing recession on the non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market can be multifaceted. While economic downturns may lead to challenges such as reduced affordability and delayed family planning decisions, they can also drive innovation in service delivery and technology to make NIPT more accessible. The extent of these effects will depend on the severity and duration of the recession and the strategies adopted by NIPT providers to navigate the economic challenges.

