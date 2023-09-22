Poultry Diagnostics Market worth $792.70 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Poultry Diagnostics Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Test Type [Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Tests, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, Hemagglutination-Inhibition (HI), and Others], Disease (Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Avian Mycoplasmosis, Infectious Bronchitis, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America),” the poultry diagnostics market size is expected to reach $792.70 million by 2030 from $362.90 million in 2022; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the poultry diagnostics market is attributed to the rising zoonotic disease cases and technological advancements. However, insufficient welfare measures for poultry are restraining the market growth.





Global Poultry Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Idexx Laboratories Inc, Qiagen NV, Eurofins Scientific SE, IDVET, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc, BioCheck BV, Bioneer Corp, and BioInGenTech Biotechnologies are among the leading companies operating in the poultry diagnostics market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thus tapping prevailing business opportunities in the poultry diagnostics market. Companies implementing various inorganic developments have brought about dynamic improvements in the global poultry diagnostics market.

In March 2022, Mindray launched the BC-700 Series of compact, integrated hematology analyzers, which is suitable for small and mid-sized labs. The product incorporates both complete blood count (CBC) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) tests.

In August 2021, Eurofins BioDiagnostics (EBDI), a global leader in genomic testing and agroscience, announced new animal health testing service offerings. Designed to address the needs of poultry farmers that require rapid turn-around testing, these services revolve around diagnostics and surveillance to detect swine diseases rapidly.

In January 2020, Boehringer International GmbH launched VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND. The product provides a strong immune foundation to optimize protection against Marek’s Disease, infectious bursal disease (classic and variant types), and Newcastle disease.





Technological Advancements Boost Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Growth:

A report by Frontiers S.A. reveals that coccidiosis, salmonellosis, and Newcastle disease are the most common poultry diseases that prove dangerous for humans if not detected early. The vaccination, mortality, and control of coccidiosis in poultry account for ~US$ 2.18 billion annually in the UK. Thus, to control epidemics, inexpensive and practical diagnostic tools are essential for the early detection of poultry diseases. Smart technologies such as deep learning techniques are being explored for their potential in early poultry disease diagnoses. Deep learning technologies have been demonstrated to automate disease diagnostics procedures for humans and livestock, allowing poultry farmers to improve livestock health and boost yield. "Support Vector Machine (SVM)" is a learning method that has been in use for the efficient diagnosis of avian pox diseases in poultry and detection of hock burn prevalence in broiler chickens. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a molecular biology technique for rapid diagnostics. It efficiently detects and identifies pathogens through amplification processes, ultimately saving time by shortening the testing process to several hours compared to traditional methods of culturing the disease-causing agents, which may take over a week for diagnosis.

AeroCollect, a Danish technology developed by FORCE Technology in collaboration with the Danpo Group, is a single air sample test that can facilitate early-stage disease detection among an entire flock of poultry. The product can safeguard poultry farmers from high operation losses, monitor vaccination efficiency more closely, and protect poultry from different infections, ultimately ensuring food safety for consumers.

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market: Segmental Overview

The “Global Poultry Diagnostics Market” is segmented on the basis of test type, disease, and geography. Based on test type, the poultry diagnostics market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, hemagglutination-inhibition (HI), and other diagnostic tests. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) segment held the largest market share in 2022. The same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030.

Based on disease, the poultry diagnostics market is divided into avian salmonellosis, avian influenza, Newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, infectious bronchitis, and others. The avian influenza segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. It is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030.





The global poultry diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2022. The poultry diagnostics market in this region is attributed to the emergence of avian influenza (H7N9) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and the growth of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in many Asian countries. Avian influenza continues to cause severe losses in poultry and poses a zoonotic threat to human populations in many countries in Asia Pacific.

North America held the second-largest share of the poultry diagnostics market in 2022. As per the statistics published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), North America reported an increase in the production of eggs and hens in 2022. The US held the largest share of the poultry diagnostics market in this region. In 2022 and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of poultry-derived products and growing consumer awareness regarding food safety.





