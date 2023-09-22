Gas Turbine Services Market to Cross USD 25.70 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Energy Demand and Growing Renewable Energy Integration | By SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Gas Turbine Services Market reached a valuation of USD 19.22 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to USD 25.70 billion by 2030, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030”, as per the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

Gas turbine services refer to a comprehensive range of specialized maintenance, repair, and support activities designed to ensure the efficient and reliable operation of gas turbines. Gas turbines are widely used in various industries, including power generation, aviation, oil and gas, and industrial manufacturing, where they play a crucial role in converting fuel into mechanical energy. To keep these high-performance machines running optimally, gas turbine services are essential. Maintaining an inventory of critical spare parts is essential to minimize downtime. Gas turbine service providers often offer inventory management services to ensure that necessary parts are readily available when needed.

Download Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3299

Market Analysis

The gas turbine services market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors that are reshaping the industry landscape. With the global population on the rise and industrialization continuing to expand, there is a relentless demand for electricity and power generation. Gas turbines are a vital component of many power plants, making gas turbine services indispensable for ensuring uninterrupted energy supply. Advancements in gas turbine technology have resulted in more efficient and eco-friendly turbines. Gas turbine service providers are crucial in helping operators adapt to these technological shifts, such as integrating digital monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions to optimize performance. The expansion of industries such as petrochemicals, manufacturing, and aerospace drives the demand for gas turbine services. These sectors rely on gas turbines for various applications, including power generation and mechanical drive, requiring ongoing maintenance and support.

Gas Turbine Services Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 19.22 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 25.70 billion CAGR CAGR of 3.7% From 2023-2030 Key Segments By Design Type (Heavy duty (frame), Aeroderivative)



By Backing Material (Power Generation, Oil & gas, Others)



By Technology (Open Cycle, Combined Cycle)



By Rated Capacity (1-40 MW, 40-120 MW, 120-300 MW, above 300 MW) Key Market Players General Electric, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Solar Turbines Inc., Ansaldo Energia, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., OPRA Turbines, Man Energy Solutions, Centrax Gas Turbines and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Gas Turbine Services Market Study

In the ever-evolving landscape of the energy sector, the power generation segment stands tall as a dominant force in the market. Gas turbines are relatively cleaner compared to traditional coal-based power plants, emitting fewer greenhouse gases and pollutants. This environmentally conscious approach has garnered support from governments and regulatory bodies, further boosting the power generation segment's dominance.

Within the realm of gas turbine services, the open cycle segment has emerged as a thriving force, poised for continuous growth and innovation. This unique segment plays a vital role in various industrial applications and power generation scenarios, making it a significant contributor to the market.

Recent Developments

In a groundbreaking move to bolster energy security and sustainability in Qatar, the Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) has joined forces with General Electric (GE) in a visionary nine-year gas turbines services contract. This partnership marks a significant stride towards ensuring a consistent and reliable power supply for Qatar, a nation known for its commitment to progressive infrastructure and clean energy solutions.

EthosEnergy, a global leader in providing services for rotating equipment in the energy sector, has announced a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to supporting the energy industry. The company has signed a long-term service agreement with GPSC (Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited) to provide comprehensive gas turbine services.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3299

Market Dynamics Analysis

The gas turbine services market is undergoing dynamic shifts driven by a combination of factors, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that are shaping its trajectory. On the driver's side, the increasing demand for electricity, coupled with the growing need for efficient power generation solutions, has led to a surge in gas turbine installations across the globe. Additionally, the push towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources has prompted the adoption of gas turbines, which are more environmentally friendly than some alternatives. However, there are notable restraints in the market, including the high initial capital investment required for gas turbine installations and the increasing competition from renewable energy sources. Moreover, the ongoing technological advancements in gas turbine technology pose both a challenge and an opportunity for service providers, as they must constantly upgrade their capabilities to meet evolving customer demands. Furthermore, geopolitical instability and trade tensions can potentially disrupt the global supply chain for gas turbine components, thereby posing a significant threat to the market's stability.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, is a significant player in the gas turbine services market. The region's focus on renewable energy sources and the retirement of older power plants has created opportunities for gas turbine servicing and upgrades. Government incentives for cleaner energy also drive investments in gas turbine technology. As one of the world's largest consumers of energy, Asia Pacific is a key market for gas turbine services. The country's rapid industrialization and urbanization drive the need for power generation, creating opportunities for maintenance and servicing.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3299

Impact of Recession

While the ongoing recession has posed challenges to the gas turbine services market, it has also created opportunities for companies to adapt and provide essential services that help clients optimize their existing infrastructure. Flexibility, innovation, and a focus on cost-effective solutions will be critical for gas turbine service providers to navigate these challenging economic conditions successfully. Additionally, keeping a keen eye on evolving global economic and industry trends will be vital for long-term growth and sustainability in this market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Ukraine- Russia war

4.2 Impact of ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Gas Turbine Services Market Segmentation, By Design Type

8.1 Heavy duty (frame)

8.2 Aeroderivative

9. Gas Turbine Services Market Segmentation, By Backing Material

9.1 Power Generation

9.2 Oil & gas

9.3 Other industrial

10. Gas Turbine Services Market Segmentation, By Technology

10.1 Open Cycle

10.2 Combined Cycle

11. Gas Turbine Services Market Segmentation, By Rated Capacity

11.1 1-40 MW

11.2 40-120 MW

11.3 120-300 MW

11.4 Above 300 MW

12. Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 USA

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Eastern Europe

12.3.1.1 Poland

12.3.1.2 Romania

12.3.1.3 Hungary

12.3.1.4 Turkey

12.3.1.5 Rest of Eastern Europe

12.3.2 Western Europe

12.3.2.1 Germany

12.3.2.2 France

12.3.2.3 UK

12.3.2.4 Italy

12.3.2.5 Spain

12.3.2.6 Netherlands

12.3.2.7 Switzerland

12.3.2.8 Austria

12.3.2.9 Rest of Western Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 India

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Vietnam

12.4.6 Singapore

12.4.7 Australia

12.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Middle East

12.5.1.1 UAE

12.5.1.2 Egypt

12.5.1.3 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.4 Qatar

12.5.1.5 Rest of Middle East

12.5.2. Africa

12.5.2.1 Nigeria

12.5.2.2 South Africa

12.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

12.6. Latin America

12.6.1 Brazil

12.6.2 Argentina

12.6.3 Colombia

12.6.4 Rest of Latin America

13 Company Profile

13.1 General Electric

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financials

13.1.3 Products/ Services Offered

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 The SNS View

13.2 Siemens Energy

13.3 Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

13.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.5 Solar Turbines Inc.

13.6 Ansaldo Energia

13.7 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

13.8 OPRA Turbines

13.9 Man Energy Solutions

13.10 Centrax Gas Turbines

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Bench marking

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Recent Developments

14.3.1 Industry News

14.3.2 Company News

14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy & Power Industry Research or Automotive Industry Research Reports & Consulting

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.