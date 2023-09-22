Broth Market is estimated to be US$ 11.73 billion by 2032; Rise In Demand of Nutrition Rich Foods to Fuel Market Growth – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broth, often referred to as broth or bouillon, is a flavorful liquid made by simmering meat, bones, vegetables, and seasonings in water. It serves as a fundamental ingredient in many culinary applications, adding depth of flavor, moisture, and richness to a variety of dishes. Broth can be a source of nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals, depending on the ingredients used.
The future growth of the Broth Market is expected to be driven by consumer preferences for health-conscious, convenient, and sustainable food options. Broth's versatility, adaptability to various culinary traditions, and potential health benefits position it as a staple in modern kitchens and a promising product category in the food industry.
Key Highlights –
- In August 2022, Idahoan Foods Launched New Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes Inspired by Home Cooks. Fans will still enjoy the same fantastic texture and rapid prep time of chicken broth-flavored mashed potatoes, but there will be an additional flavor layer from the addition of herbs and actual chicken broth. The new product joins a long list of Flavored Mashed Potatoes, which are offered in 16 different flavors, providing customers with options for every meal occasion.
Analyst View –
Consumers are increasingly looking for nutritious and wholesome food options. Broth, especially when made from high-quality ingredients, is perceived as a healthy choice due to its protein content, low-calorie profile, and potential health benefits. As a result, plant-based broth options, such as vegetable broth and mushroom broth, are gaining popularity among health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.
Report Scope:
|Attribute
|Details
|Base year for estimation
|2020
|Forecast period
|2020 – 2030
|Market representation
|Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030
|Market Segmentation
|By Type - Fish Bone Broth, Pork Bone Broth, Chicken Bone Broth and Beef Bone Broth
By Nature - Conventional, Organic
By Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Retail, Convenience Stores and Specialty Stores
|Regional scope
|North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Key players:
- Campbell Soup Company
- Pacific Foods of Oregon
- College Inn
- Progresso SA
- Knorr Food Co Ltd.
- Manischewitz Company Inc.
- Paleo Broth Company
- Bonafide Provisions
- Bare Bones Broth
What is the outlook for mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships within the Broth Market?
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A): M&A activities in the Broth Market can be driven by several factors:
- Consolidation: Larger companies may acquire smaller ones to consolidate their market presence and expand their product portfolios. This can lead to increased competition and the introduction of new flavors and variants.
- Geographic Expansion: Companies looking to enter new markets may acquire local broth producers to establish a foothold in regions with growing demand for broth products.
- Diversification: Food conglomerates may acquire broth manufacturers as part of their strategy to diversify their product offerings and cater to changing consumer preferences for healthy and convenient foods.
- Innovation: Acquisitions can also be driven by the desire to acquire innovative technologies or production methods that enhance broth quality and shelf life.
- Partnerships and Collaborations:
- Ingredient Suppliers: Broth manufacturers may form partnerships with ingredient suppliers to ensure a consistent and high-quality supply of ingredients like bones, vegetables, and seasonings.
- Retailers: Collaboration with retailers can lead to exclusive product lines and greater shelf visibility, benefiting both parties by catering to consumer demand for convenience.
- Sustainability Initiatives: Partnerships with sustainable agriculture and animal welfare organizations may become more common as consumers seek ethical and environmentally responsible products.
- Health and Wellness: Collaborations with health and wellness organizations or nutritionists can help market broths as a nutritious and beneficial food choice.
- Private Equity Investments:
Private equity firms may invest in broth manufacturers with growth potential to optimize operations, expand market reach, and enhance product offerings.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the current market size and growth rate of the Broth Market?
- What are the key drivers of demand for broth products in the market?
- Who are the major players in the Broth Market, and what is their market share?
- What are the emerging trends in the Broth Market?
- What is the impact of health and wellness trends on the Broth Market?
- What are the distribution channels and retail trends in the Broth Market, including e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales?
- How are competitors positioning themselves in the market, and what are their marketing strategies?
- What is the outlook for the Broth Market in terms of future growth, challenges, and opportunities?
