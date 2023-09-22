New to The Street Announces its Five Corporate Interviews, airings on Newsmax and FOX Business Network

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a premier business television show, announces their featured corporate lineups on shows 512 and 513. Each show is to air across New to The Street's televised platforms on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network .



New to The Street airs on Newsmax, Episode 512, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network, Episode 513, on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). American Made Products - American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO.

2). E-commerce/ Digital Marketing – Society Pass Incorporated's (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA) interview with Rokas Sidlauskas, Chief Marketing Officer.

3). Health Sciences - PreveCeutical Medical, Inc.'s (OTCQB: PRVCF) (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H) ($PRVCF) interview with Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman/CEO.

4). Artist – Hope Tain Oil Painting's interview with Hope Tain, Artist/Owner.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

America Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) Chairman/CEO Andy Ross is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Andy talks about AREB, a NASDAQ publicly traded company that makes "American Made" products. Recognized as "America's Patriotic Brand," the Company has several product lines, including safes. A recent FBI raid on the home of a suspected participant on January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol Building revealed a disturbing issue. A competitor's safe, Liberty Safe , was in the home, and the FBI contacted that manufacturer about the make and model and then Liberty handed over data to open the safe without proper legal premise. Andy explains to viewers that the Company would request appropriate legal service if the FBI contacted American Rebel regarding its Champion safe. Andy informs viewers that American Rebel believes in the United States’ Constitution and those rights inherent to Americans. Privacy is essential to every American, and if the FBI served the Company, Management would fight the legal subpoena under constitutional grounds. American Rebel would never hand over proprietary safe codes.. Demand is up for the Champion's safes because of this FBI incident. American Rebel's Champion Safes are affordable and reliable. Another soon-to-launch American Rebel product, "American Rebel Beer," is coming to market. The US Beer market generates around $44B yearly, and American Rebel Beer is looking forward to breaking into the US Beer market. The roll-out of its lager and light beers will be regional, with the expectation of becoming national in 2024. It is working on other beer flavors, with roll-outs expected in the months ahead. During the Show, Andy announces his new Music CD, "I Stand for You," which can be heard on airwaves or downloaded digitally. The American Rebel Beer jingle will air soon. Viewers can learn more about the Company's mission and products through its strong social media presence, websites, and websites like www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc . - http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Rokas Sidlauskas, Chief Marketing Officer of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA) ("Society Pass") talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about SOPA. With a focus on acquisitions and growing its next-generation digital e-commerce platform, SOPA continues to onboard businesses and individuals throughout Southeast Asia. Rokas explains that with about 650 million people, SE Asia is a strong growing market, and SOPA has positioned itself to take advantage of this demographic. SOPA has business operations in Vietnam with a population of 100M, and about 55% are under 30. With a highly tech-savvy population, SE Asia embraces technology and digital solutions. The Company's loyalty program can be interchangeable in other countries. Through SOPA's business verticals in retail goods, fintech, telecom, travel, food/beverage, and digital marketing, Rokas gives an example where travel rewards in one country are available to purchase retail products in a different country. SOPA has business operations in Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand and is looking into expanding into Malaysia. 70% of the SE Asian population does not have a conventional banking account; they use digital wallets for purchases. Rokas believes SOPA has opportunities to expand its digital ecosystem to the "Unbanked." The Company continues executing its business plan and wants to increase its digital ecosystem loyalty program. The loyalty app is available for iOS and Android downloads. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass Incorporated - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc.'s (OTCQB: PRVCF) (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H) ($PRVCF) ("PreveCeutical") Chairman and CEO Stephen Van Deventer talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. PreveCeutical is a medical science company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies using natural and organic compounds. The Company can synthesize molecular organic compounds through its proprietary technology and extensive peptide library to create preventative medical solutions. Using the technology, PreveCeutical developed a compound tested on mice, providing pre-clinical results on a non-addictive pain treatment more potent than opioids and morphine with no significant side effects. A pharmaceutical journal published a peer-review of the pre-clinical results. Stephen has a background in investment banking and was involved in the cannabis industry. He was involved with Aurora Cannabis Company and is passionate about finding organic and natural medical preventative solutions. The scientific team at PreveCeutical consists of doctors, PhDs, and engineers, all with impressive credentials in the pharmacology and pharmaceutical industries. With pre-clinical solid data, the team is moving forward on a clinical trial with the hopes of obtaining fast-track regulatory approvals in the US, Europe, and Australia for commercial distribution of a novel non-addictive pain management drug. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PreveCeutical Medical, Inc . - https://www.preveceutical.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio , interviews Hope Tain, Artist/Owner of Hope Tain Oil Painting. Hope was born and raised in Beijing, China, and in the late 1990s she moved to the US to pursue her graduate degree in New York State. In 2011, Hope painted a portrait for her son as his birthday gift; she realized her talent and pursued her art career. As self-taught and working with oil, Tain creates beautiful art depicting portraits , landscapes , seascapes , and still life, anything that inspires her. Tain explains that she visualizes each oil canvas painting before beginning each artwork. Inspirations can come from the Master artists or the simplest of events in her life, but LOVE provides her with the most inspiration for her creativity. Art taught Hope anything is possible, and pursuing her passion becomes a fulfilling career. She is grateful for her family, friends, other artists, and the art gallery communities, all providing support and influential inspiration for her oils. Currently living in Massachusetts, artwork done by Hope Tain is available for sale, or you can commission her talent for your unique and personal piece of art. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hope Tain Oil Painting - https://www.hopetianart.com/ .

This week's New to the Street TV "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss the most recent "Phishing" attack. Ana recently received a suspicious text message disguised as genuine from the United States Postal Service (USPS). Phishing is occurring on text messaging platforms, with the hacker's objective for one to click the message link so malware downloads on the device. Alain states that Phishing increased rapidly during and after COVID because of the increased demand for online purchasers. During checkout, most sites ask for a phone number; the hackers have that information and now try to entice the unaware to click links on text messages. Sekur's cybersecurity products never ask for a phone number. SekurVPN , SekurMail , and SekurMessenger , each with unique features, can significantly minimize the threat of becoming a cybersecurity victim. The SekurMessenger comes with the "Chat-by-Invite" feature, which allows for a close-loop, encrypted platform protecting the subscriber and chat recipient from a possible hack. The whole text message is within Sekur's servers located in Switzerland. The "Chat-by-Invite" is available for use in 80 countries. SekurMail, with its SekurSend/SekurReply feature, offers subscribers another excellent option for secure encrypted communications. Alain believes that to enhance your internet invisibility and greatly diminish your web footprint, use the Company's SekurVPN service; subscribers get a Swiss IP address. The Company is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY; subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions for five years. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. does no data mining, no internet traffic tracking, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers, and never asks for a phone number, and the Company owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with strict privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "What is your privacy worth?"

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ($AREB) operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories - www.americanrebel.com & www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

About Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA):

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech, and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the Southeast Asia (SEA) population, and with offices located in Los Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating six interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalized experience for customers in the purchase journey and transform the entire SEA retail value chain. SOPA operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in the Philippines; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. (OTCQB: PRVCF) (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H) ($PRVCF):

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. (OTCQB: PRVCF) (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H) ($PRVCF) is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector. With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products and has filed several provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs - https://www.preveceutical.com/ .

About Hope Tain Oil Painting:



Hope Tain Oil Painting's Artist/Owner, Hope Tian, finds great excitement and creativity in exploring varied subjects and eclectic oil painting styles. Her artwork ranges from impressionistic or post-impressionistic to expressionistic or fauvist to truly representational to abstract. Hope's paintings are heavily influenced by her keen interest in and ongoing study of master painters. Standing before Hope Tian's original oil painting, there is a deep emotional expression, creatively textured layering, vividly vibrant colors, and lively free brush strokes ranging from the lightest touch to heavy, thick paint, all resulting in a unique artistic experience - https://www.hopetianart.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

