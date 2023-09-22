North America Takes the Lead in the Global Hypermarkets Market in 2023 Fueled by Personalized Shopping Experiences

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hypermarkets market is on a trajectory of robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1,667.71 billion in 2022 to $1,810.42 billion in 2023, representing a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Furthermore, the hypermarkets market is expected to continue its expansion, reaching $2,400.19 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Key Players in the Hypermarkets Market

Major players shaping the hypermarkets market landscape include industry leaders such as Albrecht-Diskont (ALDI), Walmart Inc., Carrefour, Edeka Group, Lotte Corporation, Renrenle Commercial Group Co. Ltd., RT-Mart International Ltd., Beijing Hualian Group, Target Corporation, Fonciere Euris SA, Costco Wholesale Corporation, E. Leclerc, Metro Cash & Carry, Auchan, and Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH.

Hypermarkets: The Ultimate Retail Destination

A hypermarket is a versatile retail store that combines the features of a department store and a grocery supermarket, offering consumers a one-stop shopping experience under a single roof.

Hypermarkets are typically owned by retail chains and independent retailers. Retail chains operate a group of stores under a franchise or license, providing consumers with a wide range of goods for personal use. These goods are distributed through both traditional marketing channels (offline) and online platforms, covering diverse categories such as consumer electronics, furniture, food and beverage, toys and stationery, personal care, cosmetics, home textiles, apparel, and more.

Technological Advancements Transforming Hypermarkets

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a pivotal trend gaining momentum in the hypermarkets market. Major companies in the sector are adopting AI to enhance their market position. AI in this context focuses on creating intelligent machines and computer programs that replicate human intelligence. For instance, LuLu Group International, a prominent Indian Emirati-based conglomerate operating hypermarkets and retail companies, introduced "Salem," an AI-powered customer service channel on WhatsApp. This innovative service allows customers to receive in-app purchase receipts, track online order deliveries, and seek purchase-related assistance. Salem, powered by Yellow.ai, a US-based Conversational AI platform, significantly enhances customer engagement throughout their buying journey through deep backend integration with the retailer's CRM and Order Management system, leading to a remarkable 60% increase in customer satisfaction.

North America Leads the Way

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the hypermarkets market. The report encompasses key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, it delves into essential countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Personalization Drives Market Expansion

The creation of personalized experiences is expected to propel the growth of the hypermarkets market in the foreseeable future. Personalization entails tailoring communication and services based on an organization's understanding of individual customers. Such personalized experiences empower manufacturers, hypermarkets, and supermarkets to optimize their financial returns. As of May 2022, senior marketing leaders reported a 5%-15% increase in revenue, directly attributed to successful personalization implementation, according to a report published by Psychology & Marketing (P&M), a West Sussex-based research publisher. This underscores the driving force of personalized experiences in the hypermarkets market.

