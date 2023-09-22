Lithium-ion Battery (NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO, LMO, NCA) Markets - Global Forecast to 2032 - Opportunities Emerging in Increase in R&D Efforts Toward Creating More Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Market by Type (NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO, LMO, NCA), Capacity (Below 3,000 mAh, 3,001 mAh-10,000 mAh, 10,001 mAh-60,000 mAh, Above 60,000 mAh), Voltage (Below 12V, 12V-36V, Above 36V), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery market size is expected to grow from USD 56.8 billion in 2023 to USD 187.1 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2032

The surging demand for high power and energy density has created a compelling need for dependable and safe batteries across various industries. This has led to a growing market for diverse lithium-ion batteries, leveraging lithium in combination with other materials like nickel, manganese, and cobalt. These lithium-ion batteries find applications in the automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors.

Within Europe, key players such as Saft Groupe SAS (France), Northvolt AB (Sweden), and Varta AG (Germany) are driving advancements in lithium-ion battery technology. These batteries serve as vital clean, sustainable, and compact power sources, especially in the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Europe stands at the forefront of adopting clean energy vehicles, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, while also witnessing growth in the consumer electronics market, particularly in wearable devices. Consequently, the automotive and consumer electronics sectors are poised to be primary drivers of the lithium-ion battery market in Europe.

Key industry players featured in this report include LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and more. Stay informed about the latest developments and innovations shaping the future of lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

LFP batteries are used in high-power devices and equipment. The nano-scale phosphate cathode material in LFP batteries offers excellent electrochemical performance and low resistance.

LFP batteries have long life cycles, high current ratings, good thermal stability, and enhanced safety due to better tolerance. High charge and discharge rates improve performance and competence, making LFP batteries suitable for use in high-power applications such as hybrid electric vehicles and power tools.

10,000 mAh to 60,000 mAh capacity segment is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period

Lithium-ion batteries with more than 10,000 mAh capacities are used for applications requiring high power, such as hybrid electric vehicles, material handling equipment, telecommunication systems, hybrid trucks, buses, smart grids, aviation industry, automated guided vehicles, etc.

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), and Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) are various types of lithium-ion batteries available in this range; they are available in module, polymer, prismatic, and battery pack formats.

Low voltage segment is projected to gain a substantial market share during the forecast period

Lithium-ion batteries with voltage below 12V are lightweight and smaller than batteries above this voltage range. These batteries provide high amounts of energy for short time spans. These batteries are mainly used in consumer electronics such as laptops, desktops, media players, apart from drones, and marine applications.

Consumer electronics application is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Manufacturers of consumer electronic products such as cameras, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and mobile phones are dealing with rapid technological changes. Smartphones have become an integral part of everyday life owing to the number of functionalities offered by these devices. As these devices become more powerful and feature-rich, they require more energy-dense batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are the best option for meeting this demand, as they can provide the power and performance that these devices need without being too bulky or heavy. Lithium-ion batteries are in high demand for use in electronics because they offer a number of advantages over other types of batteries, including a long lifespan, high energy density, low self-discharge rate, and the ability to withstand high and low temperatures.

Hence, the growing popularity of electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables is driving the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Case Study Analysis

Tesla Establishes Hornsdale Wind Farm, Australia, with Lithium-Ion Battery Storage Capacity of 100 Mw?/Or 129 Mwh to Ensure Grid Stability

Allcell Technologies Supplies 1,300 Wh Lithium-Ion Batteries to Provide Electrical Connections to School in Angola, Central Africa

Edixe Industries, Leclanche, and Tpddl Join Hands to Launch Grid-Connected Li-Ion Battery-Powered Community Energy Storage System

Marshall Space Flight Center, Nasa, Awards Contract to Kulr Technology Group to Build 3D-Printed Battery Systems for Space Applications

Da Wan Qu Partners with Catl to Build Diesel- and Li-Ion Battery-Powered Hybrid Power Systems on Cruise Ship

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand for Phevs

Growing Adoption of Battery-Operated Material-Handling Equipment

Technological Advancements in Wearable Electronics

Restraints

Concerns Regarding Transportation and Storage of Spent Batteries

Opportunities

Integration of Renewable Energy into Grids

Increase in R&D Efforts Toward Creating More Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries

Decline in Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Challenges

High Installation and Maintenance Costs

Aging and Performance Degradation in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Technology Analysis

Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Lithium-Silicon Batteries

Zinc-Manganese Batteries

Sodium-Sulfur Batteries

Solid-State Batteries

Metal-Air Batteries

Liquid-Metal Batteries

Potassium Metal Batteries

Vanadium Flow Batteries

Company Profiles

Key Players

Lg Energy Solution

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Byd Company Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

Calb

Clarios

Eve Energy Co. Ltd.

Gs Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Shenzhen Bak Battery Co. Ltd.

Sk Innovation Co. Ltd.

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Other Players

Aesc

Amperex Technology Limited

Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co. Ltd.

Guoxuan High-Tech Co. Ltd.

Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd.

Lithium Werks

Nextera Energy, Inc.

Northvolt Ab

Saft Groupe Sas

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

Solaredge Technologies Inc.

Varta Ag

