Ultrasound Probe Disinfection (Linear, Convex, & TEE Transducers) Markets: Instruments, Services, & Consumables - Global Forecast to 2027

The "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market by Product (Instrument, Services, Consumables (Disinfectants & Detergents)), Probe Type (Linear, Convex, & TEE Transducers),Process (High-Level & Low-Level Disinfection), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for disinfecting ultrasound probes is poised to experience significant growth, with a projected value of USD 936 million by 2027, up from USD 501 million in 2022, representing a robust CAGR of 13.3%

This comprehensive report delves into the ultrasound probe disinfection market, aiming to assess its size and future growth potential by examining various segments, including product types, processes, probe types, end users, and regions. Additionally, the report offers a product portfolio matrix showcasing the variety of ultrasound probe disinfectants available. A competitive analysis of key market players is also included, complete with their company profiles, product offerings, and key strategies.

The market's expansion is primarily driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), attributed to inadequate reprocessing of ultrasound probes, along with stringent government regulations and guidelines in developed markets. Nonetheless, the market faces growth constraints due to the reluctance to transition from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessing.

Within this market landscape, consumables emerge as a pivotal segment, benefiting from the growing demand for high-level disinfectants for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes. They also require relatively modest capital investment for adoption in healthcare and diagnostic centers. Furthermore, the high-level disinfection process segment continues to dominate, aligning with the increasing regulatory standards and the demand for automated disinfection systems.

North America is anticipated to seize the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2022. Factors driving this regional dominance include the presence of major market players, rising healthcare expenditures, and a well-established regulatory framework.

Key players in the ultrasound probe disinfection market comprise Nanosonics, Tristel plc, STERIS plc, Ecolab, Advanced Sterilization Products, Metrex Research, LLC., CIVCO Medical Solutions, CS Medical LLC, Virox, Germitec, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, and Parker Laboratories, Inc. Stay informed about this dynamic market's developments and opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $501 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $936 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections is Driving Market Growth

Linear Transducers Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the APAC Market in 2020

China & India to Witness the Highest Growth in the Global Market During the Forecast Period

Market Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Ultrasound Imaging Procedures

Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections due to the Improper Reprocessing of Ultrasound Probes

Increasing Adoption of Automated High-Level Disinfection Systems for Critical and Semi-Critical Ultrasound Probes

Government Regulations and Guidelines in Developed Markets

Technological Advancements in Ultrasound Probes

Market Restraints

High Cost of Automated Probe Reprocessors

Reluctance to Shift from Manual Disinfection Methods to Automated Probe Reprocessors

Market Opportunities

Increasing Birth Rates/Number of Pregnancies

High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Market Challenges

Lack of Knowledge About Probe Reprocessing

Inadequate Cleaning and Disinfection of Probes

Industry Trends

Upgradation in Technology for the Disinfection of Ultrasound Transducers

Increasing Number of Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Agreements in the Market

Technology Analysis

Manual Disinfection

Automated Disinfection

Complementary Technologies

Reporting Compliance and Traceability

Staff and Patient Safety

Post Disinfection Storage

Adjacent Technologies

Uv-C Hld

Company Profiles

Key Players

Nanosonics Ltd.

Tristel plc

Steris plc

Ecolab, Inc.

Advanced Sterilization Products

Metrex Research, LLC (A Part of Danaher Corporation)

Bode Chemie GmbH

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Ruhof Corporation

Civco Medical Solutions

Cs Medical LLC

Virox Technologies Inc.

Germitec S.A.

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Parker Laboratories Inc.

Soluscope Sas

Dr. Schumacher GmbH

Whiteley Medical

Munchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH (Mmm Group)

Gama Healthcare Ltd.

Other Players

Advanced Ultrasound Solutions, Inc.

Ima-X

Pdi, Inc.

Borer Chemie Ag

Medevice Healthtech Pvt. Ltd.

