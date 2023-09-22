Ultrasound Probe Disinfection (Linear, Convex, & TEE Transducers) Markets: Instruments, Services, & Consumables - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market by Product (Instrument, Services, Consumables (Disinfectants & Detergents)), Probe Type (Linear, Convex, & TEE Transducers),Process (High-Level & Low-Level Disinfection), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for disinfecting ultrasound probes is poised to experience significant growth, with a projected value of USD 936 million by 2027, up from USD 501 million in 2022, representing a robust CAGR of 13.3%
This comprehensive report delves into the ultrasound probe disinfection market, aiming to assess its size and future growth potential by examining various segments, including product types, processes, probe types, end users, and regions. Additionally, the report offers a product portfolio matrix showcasing the variety of ultrasound probe disinfectants available. A competitive analysis of key market players is also included, complete with their company profiles, product offerings, and key strategies.
The market's expansion is primarily driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), attributed to inadequate reprocessing of ultrasound probes, along with stringent government regulations and guidelines in developed markets. Nonetheless, the market faces growth constraints due to the reluctance to transition from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessing.
Within this market landscape, consumables emerge as a pivotal segment, benefiting from the growing demand for high-level disinfectants for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes. They also require relatively modest capital investment for adoption in healthcare and diagnostic centers. Furthermore, the high-level disinfection process segment continues to dominate, aligning with the increasing regulatory standards and the demand for automated disinfection systems.
North America is anticipated to seize the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2022. Factors driving this regional dominance include the presence of major market players, rising healthcare expenditures, and a well-established regulatory framework.
Key players in the ultrasound probe disinfection market comprise Nanosonics, Tristel plc, STERIS plc, Ecolab, Advanced Sterilization Products, Metrex Research, LLC., CIVCO Medical Solutions, CS Medical LLC, Virox, Germitec, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, and Parker Laboratories, Inc. Stay informed about this dynamic market's developments and opportunities.
Consumables product segment holds the fastest market of the ultrasound probe disinfection market during the forecast period
By product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is bifurcated into instruments, services, and consumables. The consumables segment is holds the fastest global ultrasound probe disinfection market during the forecast period.
Factors such as the growing demand for high-level disinfectants for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, and the relatively lesser capital investment needed to adopt consumables for disinfection in hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers driving the growth of this segment.
The high-level disinfection process segment accounted for the fastest market of ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021
By process, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is bifurcated into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection processes. The high-level disinfection segment accounted for the fastest market of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021.
The growing regulatory norms for disinfection, and the rising demand for automated disinfection systems for the high-level disinfection of TEE and endocavitary transducers are the major factors driving the demand of this segment.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|290
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$501 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$936 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections is Driving Market Growth
- Linear Transducers Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the APAC Market in 2020
- China & India to Witness the Highest Growth in the Global Market During the Forecast Period
Market Overview
Market Drivers
- Increasing Number of Ultrasound Imaging Procedures
- Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections due to the Improper Reprocessing of Ultrasound Probes
- Increasing Adoption of Automated High-Level Disinfection Systems for Critical and Semi-Critical Ultrasound Probes
- Government Regulations and Guidelines in Developed Markets
- Technological Advancements in Ultrasound Probes
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Automated Probe Reprocessors
- Reluctance to Shift from Manual Disinfection Methods to Automated Probe Reprocessors
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Birth Rates/Number of Pregnancies
- High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
Market Challenges
- Lack of Knowledge About Probe Reprocessing
- Inadequate Cleaning and Disinfection of Probes
Industry Trends
- Upgradation in Technology for the Disinfection of Ultrasound Transducers
- Increasing Number of Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Agreements in the Market
Technology Analysis
- Manual Disinfection
- Automated Disinfection
- Complementary Technologies
- Reporting Compliance and Traceability
- Staff and Patient Safety
- Post Disinfection Storage
- Adjacent Technologies
- Uv-C Hld
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Nanosonics Ltd.
- Tristel plc
- Steris plc
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- Metrex Research, LLC (A Part of Danaher Corporation)
- Bode Chemie GmbH
- Diversey Holdings, Ltd.
- Ruhof Corporation
- Civco Medical Solutions
- Cs Medical LLC
- Virox Technologies Inc.
- Germitec S.A.
- Schulke & Mayr GmbH
- Parker Laboratories Inc.
- Soluscope Sas
- Dr. Schumacher GmbH
- Whiteley Medical
- Munchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH (Mmm Group)
- Gama Healthcare Ltd.
Other Players
- Advanced Ultrasound Solutions, Inc.
- Ima-X
- Pdi, Inc.
- Borer Chemie Ag
- Medevice Healthtech Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inl99f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment