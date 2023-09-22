Vacuum Pumps Market is estimated to be US$ 10.3 billion by 2032; rising demand from various Industries and Technological Advancement to Propel Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacuum pumps are mechanical devices used to remove air and gases from a sealed or enclosed space, creating a partial or complete vacuum. They are widely used in various industrial, scientific, and commercial applications where the removal of air or the creation of a vacuum is essential. Vacuum pumps work by reducing the pressure inside a chamber, allowing the air or gas to be evacuated.

The Vacuum Pumps Market is closely tied to industrial processes. As industries expand and diversify, the demand for vacuum pumps increases. Industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing rely on vacuum pumps for various applications, including material handling, distillation, and packaging.

Vacuum Pumps Market accounted for US$ 5.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 10.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. The Vacuum Pumps Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Key Highlights –

In August 2023, Flowserve Launches New SIHI® Boost UltraPLUS Dry-Running Vacuum Pump. The Flowserve SIHI Boost pump systems' next development is the SIHI Boost UltraPLUS vacuum pump. The re-acceleration time is reduced by up to 50% while maintaining all the benefits of the original SIHI Boost pumps, such as oil-free operation and complete electronic synchronization.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the Vacuum Pumps Market includes,

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

ULVAC, Inc.

Dr-Ing. K.

Busch GmbH

Graham Corporation

Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Flowserve Corporation

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Vacuum Pumps Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Vacuum Pumps Market is segmented into Dry Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring, Rotary Vane and Others.

Based on Application, Vacuum Pumps Market is segmented into Semiconductor & Electronics, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemical and Pharmaceutical, and Others.

By Region, the Vacuum Pumps Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Analyst View –

The semiconductor and electronics industries require high-precision vacuum pumps for processes like wafer manufacturing and chip fabrication. As demand for electronics continues to grow, so does the demand for vacuum pumps in this sector. Environmental regulations and concerns about energy efficiency are driving the adoption of more sustainable vacuum pump technologies. Oil-free and energy-efficient vacuum pumps are becoming more popular in response to these concerns.

Market trend

Here are some notable trends in the vacuum pumps market:

Growing Demand for Semiconductor Manufacturing:

The semiconductor industry is a major consumer of vacuum pumps for processes like lithography, etching, and ion implantation. With the increasing demand for electronics and semiconductor components, the vacuum pump market is expected to see steady growth.

Shift toward Oil-Free Vacuum Pumps:

Environmental concerns and the need for cleaner processes are driving the adoption of oil-free vacuum pumps. These pumps reduce the risk of oil contamination in sensitive applications, such as food processing and pharmaceuticals.

Energy Efficiency and Green Initiatives:

Manufacturers are focusing on developing energy-efficient vacuum pumps to reduce power consumption. This aligns with global sustainability goals and lowers operational costs for end-users.

Rise of Dry Vacuum Pumps:

Dry vacuum pumps are gaining popularity in various industries due to their low maintenance requirements and ability to handle corrosive gases. They are especially well-suited for semiconductor manufacturing and chemical processes.

Advancements in Vacuum Pump Controls:

Smart and digital vacuum pump controls are enhancing automation and monitoring capabilities. Remote monitoring and predictive maintenance are becoming more accessible.

Customization and Application-Specific Solutions:

Manufacturers are offering customized vacuum pump solutions tailored to specific industries and applications, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

