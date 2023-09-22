AI & ML Course for Software Engineers Launched By Interview Kickstart - Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Course For Tech Professionals

Santa Clara, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

The company’s StepUp and LevelUp programs are customized for 18 different tech domains, including backend engineering, full stack engineering, machine learning, data science, engineering management, technical program management, and business analysis. While StepUp is an accelerated program that offers self-paced courses that can be completed in under two months, LevelUp is an instructor-guided live course designed to be completed over a period of a little over three months.

“The StepUp and LevelUp courses both offer mentor sessions/mock interviews, placement assistance, and unlimited coaching sessions,” says the spokesperson for Interview Kickstart. “You get to learn from the best in the industry, experts who are hiring managers and technical leads at FAANG and have played a role in crafting the interview process for many of the Tier-1 companies that you will be applying to.”

Interview Kickstart also offers the SwitchUp program, which is designed to help students upskill and transition into machine learning and data science roles. This is just an interview prep course but one that enables students to switch into the AI/ML domain.

Over the last seven years, Interview Kickstart has helped over 15,000 engineers level up their careers at some of the most prestigious Tier-1 companies across the United States including Google, Amazon, LinkedIn, Uber, Microsoft, PayPal, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe, and more. In 2021, candidates received an average salary hike of around 66.5% over their current remuneration. Students of the program report salary hikes in the range of anywhere from $75K to $200K, with the highest offer ever received by one of its alums being over $1.2M.

As previously announced, Interview Kickstart has received tremendously positive feedback from candidates who profusely thank the company for helping them crack coding interviews at FAANG and other Tier-1 companies. The interview prep company boasts an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 with 225 reviews on its Google Business Profile, and 4.82 out of 5 with 247 reviews on Course Report.

Aliya Mussina, who joined Apple after her coaching at Interview Kickstart, says, “Interview Kickstart's program met all my expectations. They have well-selected problems to practice, good coaches, and practice interview opportunities. All the staff are very responsive and approachable, they are like family now. They guide you and give excellent recommendations every step of the way.”

She continues, “I started the program while I was eight months pregnant and gave birth literally in the middle of the initial two-month coursework. The outcome depends solely on the student; the more diligent you are, the better results you get. I was able to get about 5-6 competing offers, including a couple from FAANG. I am very happy for all the support and confidence IK has given me! I joined Apple after completing the course.”

Interview Kickstart’s curriculum is based on its unique Power Patterns. Incredibly difficult to develop, Power Patterns are the foundational elements of successful problem-solving. Instead of teaching students how to solve particular problems, Power Patterns prepare them to solve potentially 1000s of unseen questions that are crafted using the same fundamental building blocks.

“Our proven teaching methods don’t just focus on helping you hack the technical interview,” the spokesperson says. “They are designed to pique your curiosity and teach you how to learn for yourself. As a result, our students don’t just level up in their careers but also kick off a lifelong journey of becoming better software engineers, ready to tackle any challenges they may face at work. No other platform even comes close to the value that Interview Kickstart offers.”

Apart from its tried and tested curriculum, Interview Kickstart also offers students a chance to engage in feedback loops that go beyond learning computer science and help them be better prepared for the interview process. These feedback loops include classes, individual technical coaches, resume feedback, LinkedIn profile feedback, regular timed tests, and mock interviews. Moreover, the company’s years of experience and strong networks within the industry enable it to help students get the information they need to negotiate with future employers once they have cleared the interview.

