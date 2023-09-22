29 Queen's Road Central - Maple Tree Counselling Hong Kong Announces Office Relocation To China Building in Central HK

Central, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling, based in Hong Kong, have announced their move to a new Central location. Their new space is located on the 18th floor of China Building, a Grade A office building located on 29 Queen's Road Central. It is at the intersection of Queen’s Road Central and Pedder Street, the building is easily accessible sitting on top of the Central MTR station, exits D1 and D2. To learn more visit https://maps.app.goo.gl/LBzDo25tJRRe5vTD6.

At the same time, Maple Tree Counselling, is pleased to welcome Josephine Tong and Kari Entwisle to its team of professional counsellors. With this addition, the comprehensive counselling practice now offers nine psychotherapists who can support the community’s mental health and well being.

As with the other members of the team, Maple Tree Counselling’s newest additions were chosen as much for their broad experience as their expertise. Josephine (Jojo) Tong completed a social work degree in New York City, a location that is an excellent example of a dense and diverse metropolitan environment.

Tong worked as a clinical social worker in New York for six years, a period which afforded her a comprehensive perspective of the drawbacks and challenges that are endemic to a fast-paced lifestyle. Despite the romanticisation of such lifestyles in popular media, many tend to find it difficult to cope with their uniquely demanding nature, and Tong’s time working within such communities served to flesh out her position as a seasoned mental health practitioner who could provide guidance and assistance to people in their respective journeys.

Her career and life up to this point have also made her an incredible resource in situations that require an understanding of individuals from a range of cultural backgrounds and walks of life. For instance, much of her work involved immigrants and their families, and this in particular makes her a great addition to the Maple Tree Counselling team as she is uniquely positioned to understand the complexities and challenges of life transitions and stressors associated with moving to new cities or countries.

She is keen to explore and help people with a range of topics, including self-care, compassion fatigue, burnout (particularly in service industries), mindfulness, LGBTQ allyship, positive psychology — PERMA pathways, parenting support and communication with youth, and so on. Having relocated to Hong Kong after an extended period in New York, Tong now provides therapy at Maple Tree Counselling in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

Kari Entwisle similarly brings unique insights and capabilities to the Maple Tree Counselling Hong Kong team. Despite being a new associate at the practice, she hails from a storied background in the corporate sector and ultra-trail racing. Entwisle spent two decades in this unique personal environment, and her journey to become a counsellor was partly inspired after experiencing relationship conflicts, challenging high-performance conditions, and self-doubt. Some of this is attributed to her life as an expat in Hong Kong, another aspect which has and will continue to prove useful for individuals with similar backgrounds.

Clients share that she is empathetic and non-judgemental, able to guide them on their search for purpose (and helping them build the mental fortitude they need to flourish under pressure). Thanks to her own experiences, she is able to connect with clients on a personal level. She can also tailor the guidance she offers to ensure clients are able to grapple with the challenges they face as well as develop a methodical approach to uncovering and enacting healthy solutions.

Entwisle is particularly interested in helping clients who are dealing with anxiety and depression, whatever the root cause of those concerns may be. In her work, she frequently helps individuals address a host of issues, such as work stress/burnout, imposter syndrome, surviving toxic work culture, relationship issues (navigating relationship breakdown, feeling insecure in new relationships, infidelity, narcissism, family estrangement, setting boundaries, improving communication skills and emotional awareness), and so on.

Jojo Tong and Kari Entwisle join Casey McGrath, Jacquelyn Tryde, Lianne Lim, Nicola Shannon, Brenton Surgenor, and Simon Westcott at Maple Tree Counselling. Together, their expertise covers anxiety, depression, parenting, relationship difficulties and divorce, sexual and gender identity, childhood trauma, and much more. Notably, certain counsellors, such as Simon Westcott, may only be available for in-person sessions in Melbourne and Central Victoria (although he is still available for online sessions for Hong Kong clients).

Established in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling started in Hong Kong, with the shared vision of several colleagues and friends who wanted to respond to the rising demand for mental health services and with a genuine commitment to helping people. Maple Tree Counselling focuses on adult and adolescent clients (14 and above). The team provides both individual and couples counselling, delivered both in person and online. Sessions may be held in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. Clients may contact Maple Tree Counselling through their website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/ or contact them via WhatsApp (+852 6375-6098) or email (info@mapletreecounselling.com) to schedule their session.

Maple Tree Counselling now operates in Hong Kong and Central Victoria (serving clients from Castlemaine, Kyneton, and Daylesford), as well as in the heart of Melbourne.

Maple Tree Counselling

Anjali Nihalchand

+852 6375 6098

info@mapletreecounselling.com

19th Floor, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong