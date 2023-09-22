Child Resistant Closures Market Poised to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1% | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global child-resistant closures market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027. As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, a valuation of US$ 2.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for child-resistant closures is expected to close at US$ 2.1 billion.



Growing awareness among consumers and parents about the importance of child safety has driven the demand for child-resistant closures. Parents and caregivers seek products with child-resistant packaging to reduce the risk of accidental poisonings or access to hazardous materials.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are major users of child-resistant closures due to the need to protect patients, especially children, from accidental ingestion of prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs. A rise in awareness about the safety of children while dealing with pharmaceutical products is expected to boost the demand for child-resistant packaging solutions. Child-resistant closures are the preferred option for safe and secure packaging in pharmaceuticals in order to cut down on intoxication cases.

Industries dealing with chemicals, cleaning products, pesticides, and other hazardous materials require child-resistant closures to protect both children and adults from accidental exposure or ingestion, driving the market demand.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.8 Bn Estimated Value US$ 2.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.1% Forecast Period 2022-2027 No. of Pages 204 Pages Market Segmentation By Material, Closure Type, Tamper Evidence, End Use Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Closures Systems International, Inc., Silgan Plastic Closures Solutions, BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG, Parekhplast India Limited, Aptar Group, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Amcor plv, Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc., CL Smith Company, Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG, Mold-Rite Plastics LLC, United Caps Luxembourg S.A., Guala Closures S.p.A., Plastic Closures Limited, Weener Plastik GmbH, Tecnocap S.p.A.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the child-resistant closures market was valued at US$ 1.9 billion

By material, the polypropylene segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on closure type, the push and turn segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Child Resistant Closures Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The rise of e-commerce and online retailing has increased the need for secure packaging that meets child-resistant standards. Products sold online often require tamper-evident and child-resistant closures to ensure safety during shipping and storage.

Ongoing advancements in closure technology have led to the development of more user-friendly child-resistant closures that meet regulatory requirements. These innovations have expanded the market by addressing the concerns of manufacturers and consumers.

Child Resistant Closures Market – Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global child-resistant closures market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for safe and child-resistant packaging for different pharmaceutical, chemical, and household and personal care products in the region. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) sets stringent regulations for child-resistant packaging, especially for pharmaceuticals and cannabis products.

Asia Pacific is expected to account significant market for child-resistant closures has been growing due to increased manufacturing activities and the pharmaceutical industry's expansion. Regulations related to child-resistant packaging have become more stringent. India's market is evolving, with pharmaceutical companies adopting child-resistant closures in line with global safety standards.

Competitive Landscape

The global child-resistant closures market is fragmented, with the presence of large numbers of manufacturers that control the majority of the share. Mergers and acquisitions and the development of product portfolios are prominent strategies adopted by key players. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global child-resistant closures market report:

Key Developments in the Child-Resistant Closures Market

Berry Global has been active in developing child-resistant closures, including push-and-turn caps and squeeze-and-turn closures. They focus on user-friendly designs while meeting stringent child-resistant requirements.

Global has been active in developing child-resistant closures, including push-and-turn caps and squeeze-and-turn closures. They focus on user-friendly designs while meeting stringent child-resistant requirements. Amcor offers a range of child-resistant packaging solutions, including closures for pharmaceuticals and cannabis products. They emphasize sustainable packaging and recyclability.

offers a range of child-resistant packaging solutions, including closures for pharmaceuticals and cannabis products. They emphasize sustainable packaging and recyclability. AptarGroup specializes in innovative packaging solutions, including child-resistant closures with various opening mechanisms. Their focus is on ease of use for adults while ensuring child safety.

specializes in innovative packaging solutions, including child-resistant closures with various opening mechanisms. Their focus is on ease of use for adults while ensuring child safety. BERICAP provides child-resistant closures for various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and personal care. They have worked on improving tamper-evident features and senior-friendly designs.

Child Resistant Closure Market – Key Segments

Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Other Plastics



Closure Type

Push & Turn

Squeeze & Turn

Others (Dropper Caps)



Tamper Evidence

Tamper Evident

Non Tamper Evident

End Use

Pharmaceuticals

Household & Personal Care

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Others (Food & Beverage, Automotive, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



