Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market Share Rising at 4.1% CAGR to Hit US$ 40.0 Billion by 2031: TMR Report  

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive window and exterior sealing market was estimated to have acquired US$ 26.6 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 40.0 billion.



The key element driving the market for automotive window and exterior sealing is the automotive production growth. The steady increase in global automotive production is a primary factor driving the demand for window and exterior sealing solutions. There is a parallel rise in the requirement for sealing components to ensure proper insulation and weatherproofing, as more vehicles are manufactured.

The demand for automotive window and exterior sealing is also being driven by rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs). The growth of the electric vehicle market is creating new opportunities for window and exterior sealing manufacturers. EVs require specialized sealing solutions to protect sensitive electrical components and maintain energy efficiency.

The development of advanced sealing materials, such as EPDM rubber, silicone rubber, and thermoplastic elastomers, is enhancing the performance and durability of sealing systems. The materials offer better resistance to extreme temperatures, weather conditions, and chemicals.

Increasing consumer demand for customized vehicles is driving the market for aftermarket sealing solutions. Car owners often upgrade or replace sealing components to improve aesthetics, noise reduction, or weatherproofing.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38045

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 26.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 40.0 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.1% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 230 Pages Market Segmentation By Component, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc., DURA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc., Hutchinson SA, Lauren International Ltd., Magna International Inc., Minth Group Ltd., PPAP Automotive Ltd., Rehau Automotive S.R.O., Saar Gummi Czech S.R.O., Standard Profil AS, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

Beyond passenger EVs, the electrification of commercial vehicles like buses and delivery trucks requires specialized sealing systems to ensure safety and efficiency.

Automakers are opting for integrated sealing solutions that combine multiple functions, such as sealing, insulation, and aesthetics, in a single component.

IoT-based predictive maintenance systems can monitor the condition of sealing components, offering opportunities for data-driven maintenance and replacements.

The development of autonomous vehicles presents opportunities for advanced sealing solutions that can ensure airtight and watertight cabins, vital for sensor reliability.

Market Trends for Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing

Expanding operations into emerging markets with growing automotive sectors, like India and Southeast Asia, can open up new avenues for sealing manufacturers.

Close collaboration with automotive OEMs allows sealing manufacturers to develop tailored solutions for specific vehicle models.

The shift towards recyclable and eco-friendly materials for seals aligns with sustainability goals and appeals to environmentally conscious consumers.

Offering retrofitting services to upgrade older vehicles with improved sealing systems can tap into the existing vehicle fleet market.

We Offer Customized Report, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38045

Market for Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the automotive window and exterior sealing market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is a hub for automotive manufacturing, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India being major players. The increasing production of vehicles in the region directly drives the demand for window and exterior sealing solutions.

Some regions in Asia Pacific experience extreme weather conditions, such as monsoons and high temperatures. Effective sealing solutions are necessary to protect vehicle interiors and ensure passenger comfort.

North America

North America has a significant automotive manufacturing industry, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada being major contributors. The consistent sales and production of vehicles in this region drive the demand for window and exterior sealing solutions.

Vehicle owners in North America often invest in replacing or upgrading sealing components to improve vehicle performance, reduce noise, and enhance aesthetics. The aftermarket demand adds to the growth of the sealing market.

Global Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market: Key Players

A few dominant firms hold the majority of the market share in the automotive window and exterior sealing industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines.

The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive window and exterior sealing market:

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc.

DURA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc.

Hutchinson SA

Lauren International Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Minth Group Ltd.

PPAP Automotive Ltd.

Rehau Automotive S.R.O.

Saar Gummi Czech S.R.O.

Standard Profil AS

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Other Key Players

Key developments in the global automotive window and exterior sealing market are:

In 2023, Cooper-Standard announced the development of a new lightweight sealant that is designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

In 2023, Henniges Automotive announced the development of a new acoustic sealant that is designed to reduce noise and vibration in vehicles.

In the same year, Hutchinson announced the development of a new self-healing sealant that is designed to repair minor damage without the need for human intervention.

In 2022, Magna International announced the acquisition of Hueck Automotive Systems, a German company that specializes in automotive seating systems.

Global Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market Segmentation

Component

Glass Run Channel

Roof Ditch Molding

Front Windshield

Rear Windshield

Hood

Trunk

Door

Inner & Outer Belt

Others



Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Hatchbacks Sedans Utility Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle





Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com