Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Surges at 3.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2027 Fueled by Heightened Public Awareness: TMR Report

The key element driving the market for autoimmune disease diagnostics is the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases. The increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and lupus, is a primary driver of the market. A growing awareness of these conditions, improved diagnostic techniques, and expanding patient populations contribute to market growth.

The demand for autoimmune disease diagnostics is also being driven by advanced diagnostic technologies. The development of advanced diagnostic technologies, including serological assays, molecular diagnostic tests, and imaging techniques like MRI and CT scans, has enhanced the accuracy and early detection of autoimmune diseases. The trend has led to increased demand for autoimmune disease diagnostics.

Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue US$ 14.4 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.8% Forecast Period 2019-2027 Market Segmentation By Test Type, Disease Type, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La, Roche Ltd

Key Findings of the Market Report

The trend towards point-of-care testing is gaining momentum. POCT devices allow for rapid and convenient autoimmune disease diagnostics at the patient's bedside or in clinics, reducing the time to diagnosis and enabling faster treatment initiation.

Diagnostic companies are increasingly expanding into emerging markets where there is a growing middle-class population with greater access to healthcare, which presents opportunities for market growth in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Integration with digital health platforms and electronic health records (EHRs) allows for seamless data sharing and monitoring of autoimmune disease patients. The trend improves the overall management of these conditions and enhances diagnostic capabilities.



Market Trends for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Telehealth services are increasingly used for initial consultations and follow-ups, creating opportunities for remote autoimmune disease diagnostics and monitoring solutions.

Some autoimmune disease diagnostic tests can be performed by patients themselves at home. The trend empowers patients to take an active role in managing their conditions and monitoring treatment effectiveness.

Patient advocacy groups and awareness campaigns play a crucial role in educating the public about autoimmune diseases and the importance of early diagnosis. The efforts can drive increased testing and diagnosis rates.



Market for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnostics market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is witnessing a growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and autoimmune thyroid diseases. Changes in lifestyle, environmental factors, and genetic predispositions contribute to this increase, driving the demand for autoimmune disease diagnostics.

Many countries in the Asia Pacific region are investing in their healthcare infrastructure, leading to better access to healthcare services, including diagnostic facilities. Improved infrastructure encourages early diagnosis and management of autoimmune diseases.

Efforts by healthcare organizations, patient advocacy groups, and governments to raise awareness about autoimmune diseases have been effective in educating the public. Increased awareness results in more people seeking diagnostic tests when they experience symptoms.



North America

North America boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure, including well-equipped hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions. The infrastructure supports the development and adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies.

The region is a global leader in technological innovation, including in the healthcare sector. The development of advanced diagnostic tools, such as multiplex assays, next-generation sequencing, and high-resolution imaging, has greatly improved the accuracy and efficiency of autoimmune disease diagnosis.

High healthcare expenditure in North America supports the development and adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Patients in the region have better access to healthcare services, including diagnostic tests.



Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some dominant worldwide firms hold the majority of the market share in the autoimmune disease diagnostics industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines.

The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La, Roche Ltd.

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare



Key developments in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market are:

In 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of the new Phadia 2500+ series of instruments, which can be used for diagnosing autoimmune diseases such as celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune liver disease, and autoimmune thyroid disease.

In 2023, KSL Beutner Laboratories launched a blood test to detect an antigen linked with the autoimmune blistering disease mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP), which often causes painful lesions in the oral cavity.

In 2023, GenMark Diagnostics announced the development of a new multiplex PCR test that can detect and identify multiple autoimmune diseases in a single test.



Partial Table of Content (ToC):

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Test Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Development

5.2. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Cases

6. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Test Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.1. Key Findings / Developments

6.2. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Value Forecast, by Test Type, 2017–2027

6.2.1. Antinuclear Antibody Test

6.2.2. Autoantibody Test

6.2.3. Complete Blood Count (CBC)

6.2.4. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

6.2.5. C-reactive Protein (CRP) Test

6.2.6. Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

6.2.7. Urinalysis

6.2.8. Others

6.3. Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Attractiveness, by Test Type

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Test Type

Antinuclear Antibody Test

Autoantibody Test

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel

C-reactive Protein (CRP) Test

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

Urinalysis

Others

Disease Type

Grave’s Disease

Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

SLE (Lupus)

Type 1 Diabetes

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



