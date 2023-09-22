ASM announces completion of share buyback program

Almere, The Netherlands

September 22, 2023, 4:45 p.m. CET





ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that its €100 million share buyback program 2023 has been completed on September 19, 2023.

In February 2022, ASM announced the authorization of a new share buyback program of up to €100 million. The program started on April 27, 2023, and was completed on September 19, 2023. In total, we repurchased 264,503 shares at an average price of €378.07, under the 2023 program. This share buyback program was executed by a third party.

Weekly update share buyback

In addition, ASM reports the following transactions for September 18 - 19, 2023, which completed the 2023 share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value September 18, 2023 16,256 € 385.50 € 6,266,711 September 19, 2023 21,202 € 382.97 € 8,119,741 Total 37,458 € 384.07 € 14,386,452

For further details including individual transaction information please visit:

www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

