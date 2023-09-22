Pediatric Hearing Aids Market to Hit US$ 1,521.59 Million By 2030 | Updated Insights

New York, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global P ediatric H earing A ids M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Factors such as the technological advancement in pediatric hearing, increasing prevalence of hearing loss in children, growing focus on early intervention and diagnosis, and others are accelerating the demand for pediatric hearing aids. which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of pediatric hearing aids product categories, advanced technologies will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the pediatric hearing aids market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 1,521.59 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 895.66 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of pediatric hearing aids for the treatment of hearing loss in children, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the pediatric hearing loss market.

Pediatric hearing aids are specialized devices designed to amplify sounds and improve hearing for children with hearing loss. These devices are specifically tailored to meet the needs and preferences of children, taking into consideration factors, such as their age, degree of hearing loss, developmental stage, and comfort. Pediatric hearing device comes in various styles and designs including, behind-the-ear (BTE), receiver-in-canal (RIC), in-the-canal (ITC), in-the-ear (ITE), completely in canal (CIC), invisible-in-canal (IIC) and among others. They are equipped with advanced technology such as digital signal technology, noise reduction, feedback cancellation, and wireless connectivity.

Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 1,521.59 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 6.9% By Type Over-The-Ear {Behind-The-Ear (BTE), Receiver-In-Canal (RIC)}, Custom Hearing Aid {In-The-Ear (ITE), In-The-Canal (ITC), Completely in Canal (CIC), Invisible-In-Canal (IIC)}, Others By Technology Digital Aids, Analog Aids By Hearing Loss Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Conductive Hearing Loss, Mixed Hearing Loss By Age Group Infants, Toddlers, Preschoolers, School Aged Children, Adolescents By Distribution Channel Hospitals, Audiology and ENT Clinics, Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Oticon, Phonak, GN Hearing, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Unitron, Widex A/S, Sonova Holding AG

Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market Segmentation Details:

Based On Type, the Over-The-Ear segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall pediatric hearing aids market. Over-The-Ear is further divided into Behind-The-Ear, Receiver-In-Canal. Behind-The-Ear aids offer the most powerful sound amplification, making them suitable for all levels of hearing loss- particularly with profound or high frequency hearing loss.

Based on Technology, the digital aids segment accounted for the highest market share in the pediatric hearing aids market. Digital aids use digital signal processing (DSP) technology which provides enhanced speech signals, due to which children can hear more clearly. Furthermore, the adoption of digital aids over analog aids has increased due to their benefits such as improved sound quality, reduced feedback, and directional microphones, which in turn increase the growth of the market.

Based on Hearing Loss, the conductive hearing loss segment accounted for the highest market share in the pediatric hearing aids market. Conductive hearing loss is the most common in young children and infants.

Based on Age Group, the adolescent segment accounted for the highest market share in the pediatric hearing aids market. Adolescent children continue to lose hearing from multiple etiologies as they age, such as temporal bone fractures, ototoxic exposures, and delayed onset of genetic hearing loss.

Based on Distribution Channel, the hospital segment accounted for the highest market share of 42.55% in the pediatric hearing aids market. Major factors attributed to the growth such as favorable health reimbursement for hearing implantation surgeries and increasing numbers of cases of hearing loss during birth in the hospitals.

Competitive Landscape

Oticon, Phonak, GN Hearing, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., Unitron, Widex A/S, and Sonova Holding AG are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of pediatric hearing aids. Further, the pediatric hearing aids market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand for technology to help with communication, such as hearing aids and cochlear implants in children, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing the development of new products will boost the demand for pediatric hearing aids in the upcoming years, thereby anticipating increasing competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Oticon announced that it is introducing the award-winning hearing technologies of Oticon More into pediatric hearing aids. The new Oticon Play PX family is the world’s first hearing aids for children with an on-board Deep Neural Network (DNN).

In August 2022, GN Hearing announced the launch of ReSound OMNIA – a new hearing aid platform that will set a new standard in hearing technology.

Key Market Takeaways

North America accounted for the highest market share at 38.55% was valued at USD 345.28 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 589.92 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 66.05% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the Over-The-Ear segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the pediatric hearing aids market statistics in 2022.

In the context of technology, the digital Aids segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of pediatric hearing aids market statistics during the forecast period.

By hearing loss, the conductive hearing loss segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

By age group, the adolescents segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the pediatric hearing aids market statistics in 2022.

By distribution channel, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the pediatric hearing aids market in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for pediatric hearing aids with the highest CAGR due to the increasing investments in new technology and government initiatives in countries such as India, China, and others.

List of Major Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market:

Oticon

Phonak

GN Hearing

Starkey Laboratories, Inc.

Unitron

Widex A/S

Sonova Holding AG

Global Pediatric Hearing Aids Market Segmentation:

By Type Over-the-Ear Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Receiver-in-Canal (RIC) Custom Hearing Aid In-the-ear (ITE) In-the-canal (ITC) Completely in Canal (CIC) Invisible-in-canal (IIC) Other

By Technology Digital aids Analog aids

By Hearing Loss Sensorineural Hearing loss Conductive Hearing loss Mixed Hearing loss

By Age Group Infants Toddlers Preschoolers School aged children Adolescents

By Distribution Channel Hospitals Audiology and ENT clinics Others



Frequently Asked Questions in The Pediatric Hearing Aids Market Report

What was the market size of the pediatric hearing aids industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of pediatric hearing aids was USD 895.66 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the pediatric hearing aids industry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of pediatric hearing aids will be expected to reach USD 1,521.59 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the pediatric hearing aids market? Technological advancement in hearing aids and the increasing prevalence of hearing aids in children are driving the global pediatric hearing aids market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the pediatric hearing aids market by distribution channel? In 2022, the hospital segment accounted for the highest market share of 42.55% in the overall pediatric hearing aids market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the pediatric hearing aids market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall pediatric hearing aids market.



