Cindy Elbert Insurance Services Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that Cindy Elbert Insurance Services Inc. of Peoria, AZ joined World on August 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cindy Elbert Insurance Services was founded in 1982 to offer professional services designed to assist ambulance providers with their unique insurance needs.

“At Cindy Elbert Insurance Services, we understand our customers’ business and have the experience to help them select the best coverage at the most competitive prices,” says Cindy Elbert, President, Cindy Elbert Insurance Services. “We have grown into an efficient agency with an experienced staff to assist our customers nationwide. I’m pleased to be joining World and look forward to providing our customers with additional products and services.”

“On behalf of the World family I’d like to give a warm welcome to Cindy Elbert Insurance Services,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They are one of the largest, and few insurance agencies in the United States specializing in just ambulance insurance. Cindy Elbert Insurance Services is known for their ability to keep up with the unique needs of their clients, and for the high level of service they provide. They will be a great addition to World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and TAG Consulting advised World on the transaction. APEX Business Consulting, Inc. provided legal counsel and Agency Brokerage Consultants advised Cindy Elbert Insurance Services on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 200 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

