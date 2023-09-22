Insta Graphic Systems To Attend 2023 Printing United Expo

Cerritos, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, California -

Cerritos, CA based Insta Graphic Systems is pleased to inform the community that its team will be attending the upcoming Printing United Expo in Atlanta, GA. Those interested in learning more about the company’s services or discussing specific projects with its representatives are welcome to pay a visit to Insta Graphic Systems on Oct 18-20 2023 at the Georgia World Congress Center.



Printing United aims to bring together some of the best printing technologies, influencers, and manufacturers in the world, showcasing a wide variety of applications and techniques in order to present new opportunities to each of its members. The expo also makes it a point to highlight ongoing trends, among consumers and professionals alike, in order to help others follow the course of the printing industry. Whatever a visitor’s purpose for attending, they are sure to learn something that can help them in their respective fields or interests.

Insta Graphic Systems is well-known as a leader in the heat applied graphics space. The company has pioneered developments in the heat press and heat transfer markets for multiple decades, and it shows no sign of passing the torch on to anyone else. The company’s progress, in fact, has had a direct impact on both performance and efficiency in the field, and it has either manufactured or assisted in the manufacture of a number of revolutionary heat transfer solutions and products.

Insta recommends that interested parties inquire about the Dual Shuttle, Fully Automatic Heat Press, The Insta 780, during their visit to the Printing United Expo. This machine is an excellent example of the company’s innovative spirit as well as the practical application of its team’s expertise, both of which are visible in its swing-away design and fully-automatic functionality.

Expo visitors will also be able to learn more about the award-winning Insta 256 and Insta’s other industrial heat presses. Insta offers both manual and automatic machinery along with a plethora of accessory platens that allow decorators to customize items such as shirts, sleeves, caps, bags, tagless labels, plaques, metal sublimation panels, and much more.

Insta Graphic Systems is known for offering reliable machinery as well as a strong customer service experience. All who make a purchase from the company are afforded an opportunity to speak directly with a member of the team in the event they experience difficulties, significantly shortening how long it takes to resolve said issues.

“I have experienced the best customer service ever here,” says one customer of Insta Graphic Systems. “My heat press — which I’ve had for 7 years — had a minor issue that the power would turn off automatically during certain operations. I went there at 6 AM when they opened, and they took care of me kindly, and my machine got fixed the same day. They are reliable and friendly. I can trust them.”

Other customers have similarly glowing praise to share. Another reviewer says, “Fantastic service. Very informative, very helpful service techs. I called these guys a lot trying to figure out what was wrong with my equipment. It turned out to be the wrong breaker connection in my business. These guys worked with me. Never any attitude. I highly recommend their service techs. They know their craft. Got me up and running again.”

Insta Graphic Systems cordially invites the community to visit their team at the Printing United Expo in October. The team will be present for the full duration of the event, and they look forward to showing customers and partners what their machines, especially the Dual Shuttle, Fully Automatic Heat Press, the Insta 780, are capable of.

