GDEV Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Best Sustainability Practices

Limassol, Cyprus, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company (“GDEV” or the “Company”) released its second Sustainability Report, with examples of the company’s strategic resilience in 2022 and committing to carbon neutrality by 2030 across its Scope 2 emissions.

The company's approach to sustainability reflects its responsibility to the millions of players it serve worldwide. GDEV Sustainability Report demonstrates the commitment to positive impact for society, employees, and the environment, disclosing information based on SASB Standards. Furthermore, GDEV has made a commitment of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 across its Scope 2 emissions.

GDEV has also adopted a new Inclusion & Diversity policy, outlining GDEV's and its studios' approach to promoting and achieving equality, fairness, and respect for all employees, partners, and players worldwide.

Andrey Fadeev and Boris Gertsovskiy, co-founders of GDEV, jointly stated, "We have learned to be very adaptable in addressing external challenges by implementing deep, fundamental changes to our operating and corporate structures. This has not only helped us to navigate numerous geopolitical, macroeconomic, and industry-related difficulties but also to establish a solid foundation for GDEV’s commitment to future sustainable growth."

Natasha Braginsky Mounier, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, said "GDEV's sustainability report is our roadmap to continue enhancing our positive impact and growth mindset in an ever-changing world."

GDEV’s Second Sustainability Report and Policies can be found in the Sustainability section on the company's website: gdev.inc/sustainability.

About GDEV

GDEV is a gaming and entertainment company, focused on growing and enhancing its portfolio of studios. With a diverse range of subsidiaries, including Nexters, Cubic Games, Dragon Machines, and more, GDEV strives to create games that inspire and engage millions of players for many years. Its franchises, such as Hero Wars, Island Questaway, Pixel Gun 3D, Throne Rush and others have accumulated hundreds of millions of installs worldwide. For more information, please visit gdev.inc

Contacts

Investor Relations

Roman Safiyulin | Chief Corporate Development Officer

investor-at-gdev.inc

