Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Congratulates Seven of its Attorneys Named to New York Metro Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is proud to announce that three of its attorneys have been included in this year’s Super Lawyers® list for their exceptional work in complex litigation: Vincent Briganti (Antitrust Litigation), Peter St. Phillip (Antitrust Litigation), and Peter Barile (Antitrust Litigation). Additionally, four of its attorneys have been named 2023 Rising Stars by Super Lawyers®: Christian Levis (Class Action), Andrea Farah (Securities Litigation), Nicole Veno (Antitrust Litigation), and Amanda Fiorilla (Class Action).



Super Lawyers® is published by Thomson Reuters. It annually selects lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement through a rigorous process that includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. These honors recognize the outstanding contributions that our attorneys have made in the fields of class actions, securities litigation, and antitrust litigation, and peer recognition of their achievements. Only 5% of all practicing attorneys in each state are selected to the annual Super Lawyers® lists, and even fewer, 2.5%, are chosen as Rising Stars. To be selected as a Rising Star, lawyers must either be 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for 10 years or fewer.

To learn more about our class action, securities, and antitrust litigation practices, contact us at (917) 997-0500.