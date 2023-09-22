Park Street A/S - Interim Financial Report, 1st half of 2023 - Corrections

Copenhagen, 22 September 2023

This is regarding the company announcement of the Interim Report Half Year 2023, published on the 24th of August. There have been some errors in the Interim Report, in relation to consolidation of Inter-company transactions, and postings related to classification of short term and long-term debt. These are now rectified, and the corrected Interim Report Half Year 2023 is being updated to our website.

There is no impact of these corrections to the PnL and the expectations for 2023 for the company. The corrections only relate to balance sheet lines. The key change is to the Total Equity as of June 30th 2023 which is DKK 1,089 million compared to DKK 1,087 million as at Dec 31st 2022. It was incorrectly published as DKK 1,143 million previously.

There are no material further subsequent events to report.

Attachment