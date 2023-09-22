Health-Tech Startup, Parallel is the Biohacking Darling of TechCrunch Disrupt 2023’s Startup Battlefield 200

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision health-tech startup, Parallel is named top six finalist, joining the top 0.2%, at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023’s Startup Battlefield 200, showcasing its ability to revolutionize healthcare, starting with skin health.



As pioneers of Microbiome Dermatology™, Parallel is revolutionizing healthcare, starting with skin health. In the United States, Dermatologists are the #1 prescribers of antibiotics. While antibiotics currently play a vital role in treating skin conditions, they also have downsides, including lack of precision and personalization, as well as bacterial resistance. Parallel has created a new solution in the form of a topical serum using their underlying technology, phages, which are tiny microbes that selectively target and eliminate pathogenic bacteria while leaving beneficial bacteria untouched.

“Unlike competitors in the market who use 16S, we use a more advanced technology - whole genome sequencing to see your entire microbial ecosystem of not only bacteria, but also viruses, fungi, mold, and mites. An internal spike allows us to be quantitative, and our proprietary bio-algorithms categorize your skin microbiome,” said Natalise Kalea Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Parallel, “Using our biobanks of over 10,000 bacterial, phage, and fungal strains, we created eight Custom Active Phage Serum s™ to optimize the unique skin microbiome for each skin type. Today, we’re in pre-launch and have over 6,000 people on our waitlist.”

Parallel’s innovative process is simple - test, discover, repair/optimize - all combined in its easy to use Skin Discovery Kit . By leveraging testing via whole genome sequencing, robotics, automation and big data/ML/AI, Parallel is able to identify a consumer’s Skin Microbiome Type™ and recommend a Custom Active Phage Serum ™ each containing a personalized phage complex that best matches their skin needs.

When scaled beyond skin to other therapeutics, Parallel’s personalized platform projects $5B revenue potential by 2030.

About Startup Battlefield

TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 has been called “the word series of startup competitions.” Startup Battlefield 200 showcases the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on this stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, networking, and more.

About Parallel

Parallel is revolutionizing healthcare, starting with skin health. After sequencing thousands of skin samples, Parallel has identified eight distinct Skin Microbiome Types™, each having its own pathogenic bacteria and skin health factors. Using their biobanks of over 10,000 bacterial, phage, and fungal strains, Parallel has developed eight Custom Active Phage Serum s™ to optimize the skin microbiome through a personalized precision phage complex.

