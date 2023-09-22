DSM: Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Transaction in Own Shares

22 September 2023

The Company announces that on 22 September 2023 it bought back 97,991 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 59.09 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares) 51,734,305 Ordinary Shares held in treasury 4,755,437 TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) 46,978,868

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 46,978,868 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.