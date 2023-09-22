Military Identification Friend or Foe market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report: Military Identification Friend or Foe Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Type (Standalone Systems, Integrated Systems), by Platform (Terrestrial, Airborne, Naval), by Mode (Mode-1, Mode-2, Mode-C, Mode-3/A), by Technology (IFF Transponder, IFF Interrogator, Crypto Computer, IFF Antenna, IFF Test Equipment), by Deployment (Ground Based, Vehicle Mounted, Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Ships and Carriers, Submarines) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global military identification friend or foe market was valued at US$2,059.2 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Counter-UAS Capabilities: Mitigating Drone Threats

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and drones in modern warfare presents a unique challenge. Military IFF systems are adapting to include counter-UAS capabilities, enabling forces to identify and differentiate between friendly drones and potential threats. This capability is crucial for protecting critical assets and mitigating the risks posed by hostile UAS. As the threat landscape evolves to include an increasing number of unmanned threats, the demand for IFF systems capable of addressing these challenges continues to grow.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Identification Friend or Foe Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had several negative impacts on the Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) market. First, it disrupted supply chains and manufacturing processes, leading to delays in the production and delivery of IFF equipment. Lockdowns, restrictions on movement, and workforce shortages hindered the timely completion of IFF projects, affecting military forces' readiness to deploy advanced identification systems.

Second, the economic fallout of the pandemic strained defense budgets in many countries, leading to reduced funding for defense programs, including IFF modernization initiatives. Governments redirected resources towards healthcare and pandemic response efforts, resulting in postponements or cancellations of IFF procurement plans.

Third, travel restrictions and social distancing measures limited international collaboration and hindered the ability of defense contractors to conduct field trials and testing of new IFF technologies. This hindered the development and validation of advanced IFF systems.

Lastly, the pandemic's impact on military exercises and training disrupted the validation and integration of IFF systems with other military equipment and platforms, potentially delaying their implementation and effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Adoption of IoT, Machine Learning and AI in Military IFF System

The military identification friend or foe system market is experiencing a transformative shift, driven by the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). These advancements are catalyzing market growth by enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and adaptability of IFF systems in complex defense scenarios.

For instance, IoT integration allows IFF systems to tap into a network of interconnected devices and sensors, providing real-time data exchange and enabling a more comprehensive understanding of the operational environment. In a military context, this could mean that ground-based IFF systems communicate with airborne platforms, naval vessels, and even unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), creating a holistic picture of friendly entities across domains.

Rising Défense Budgets Can Driver the Market Growth

Rising defense budgets serve as a significant driver for the growth of the Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Market. Increased allocations towards defense expenditures by various nations around the world directly impact the demand for advanced and sophisticated IFF systems. These systems play a vital role in enhancing security and minimizing risks during military operations by accurately identifying friendly assets.

As defense budgets expand, armed forces can invest in the development, procurement, and integration of state-of-the-art IFF technologies into their existing and new platforms. This includes military aircraft, naval vessels, ground vehicles, and even unmanned aerial systems. The availability of sufficient funding enables the adoption of more advanced radar, sensor, communication, and encryption technologies that are critical for effective IFF operations.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Electronic Warfare in Military IFF System Can be Opportunity for Market Growth

The integration of electronic warfare capabilities into Military Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems presents a significant advancement in modern defense strategies. This integration aims to enhance the effectiveness of IFF technology by countering potential threats from adversaries' electronic warfare efforts. The fusion of IFF and electronic warfare capabilities offers several benefits and opportunities:

By incorporating electronic warfare countermeasures, IFF systems become more resilient against jamming, spoofing, and other electronic interference tactics employed by adversaries. This ensures the accuracy and reliability of IFF responses even in hostile electromagnetic environments. The integration of encryption and secure communication protocols within IFF systems safeguards against unauthorized access and manipulation of identification data. This level of security prevents malicious actors from compromising the integrity of IFF signals.

Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Missions: Civil-Military Coordination

In addition to combat operations, military forces are often engaged in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions. IFF systems play a crucial role in these scenarios by facilitating civil-military coordination. These systems enable the identification of friendly forces, helping to prevent accidental engagements and ensuring the safety of both military personnel and civilians involved in these missions. Accurate and reliable IFF technology enhances the overall safety and effectiveness of peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, making it an essential component of military equipment for such missions.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military identification friend or foe market are BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Saab AB, Textron Inc., Siemens AG, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Alstom, Indra Sistema’s, S.A., RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., Elisra, Ultra-Electronics Holdings plc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

31 July 2023, The US Navy has awarded the business a contract of USD 15 million (EUR 13.64 million) for the delivery of its next-generation digital identification friend or foe (IFF) interrogator for maritime warships. The updated AN/UPX-50(C) digital interrogator from BAE Systems will feature an open-system architecture and a common modular design.

10 Jan 2022, Thales has awarded a $100 million contract by the U.S. Navy to provide Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft. The contract includes the delivery of BlueGate IFF interrogators and transponders, as well as cryptographic devices.

