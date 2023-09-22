Maxim Group LLC to Host the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th at 8:00 A.M. ET.

| Source: Maxim Group LLC Maxim Group LLC

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. The conference will take place on Tuesday, September 26th, & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET.

We will be presenting our Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. The continuous evolution of A.I. is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. We will dive deep into how companies are leveraging A.I. and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Our Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on A.I.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

Participating Companies as of 09/22/2023 

Company Ticker 
Adeia, Inc.NASDAQ: ADEA
aKin AIPrivate 
American Software Inc.NASDAQ: AMSWA 
Auddia Inc.NASDAQ: AUUD 
Biomerica, Inc.NASDAQ: BMRA 
BrainChip Holdings LtdASX: BRN
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc.NASDAQ: BFRG 
CareCloud, Inc.NASDAQ: CCLD 
Clover Health Investments, Corp.NASDAQ: CLOV 
CXApp Inc.NASDAQ: CXAI 
Innovative Eyewear, Inc.NASDAQ: LUCY 
Inuvo, Inc.NYSEAM: INUV 
Iveda Solutions, Inc.NASDAQ: IVDA 
Jet.AI Inc.NASDAQ: JTAI 
Knightscope, Inc.NASDAQ: KSCP 
Marpai, Inc.NASDAQ: MRAI 
Mobile Global Esports Inc.NASDAQ: MGAM 
Nemaura Medical Inc.NASDAQ: NMRD 
Nogin, Inc.NASDAQ: NOGN 
Ohmyhome LimitedNASDAQ: OMH
OzekiPrivate
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.TSXV:RHT
Respiri Ltd.ASX: RSH
Roadzen, Inc.NASDAQ: RDZN
SATO Technologies Corp..TSXV: SATO
Sonic Foundry, IncNASDAQ: SOFO
T Stamp Inc.NASDAQ: IDAI
Unisys CorporationNYSE: UIS
WELL Health Technologies Corp.TSX:WELL
Wishpond Technologies Ltd.TSXV:WISH
Xiao-I CorporationNASDAQ: AIXI
Xperi Inc.NYSE: XPER
YokahuPrivate
Zedge, Inc.NYSE: ZDGE
  

About Maxim Group LLC  
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com  
   
About M-Vest  
M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Allen Klee
                            
                            
                                AI
                            
                            
                                Artificial Intelligence
                            
                            
                                tech stocks
                            
                            
                                investing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data