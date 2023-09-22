Maxim Group LLC to Host the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th at 8:00 A.M. ET.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. The conference will take place on Tuesday, September 26th, & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET.
We will be presenting our Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. The continuous evolution of A.I. is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. We will dive deep into how companies are leveraging A.I. and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Our Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on A.I.
This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Click Here to Reserve your seat
Participating Companies as of 09/22/2023
|Company
|Ticker
|Adeia, Inc.
|NASDAQ: ADEA
|aKin AI
|Private
|American Software Inc.
|NASDAQ: AMSWA
|Auddia Inc.
|NASDAQ: AUUD
|Biomerica, Inc.
|NASDAQ: BMRA
|BrainChip Holdings Ltd
|ASX: BRN
|Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc.
|NASDAQ: BFRG
|CareCloud, Inc.
|NASDAQ: CCLD
|Clover Health Investments, Corp.
|NASDAQ: CLOV
|CXApp Inc.
|NASDAQ: CXAI
|Innovative Eyewear, Inc.
|NASDAQ: LUCY
|Inuvo, Inc.
|NYSEAM: INUV
|Iveda Solutions, Inc.
|NASDAQ: IVDA
|Jet.AI Inc.
|NASDAQ: JTAI
|Knightscope, Inc.
|NASDAQ: KSCP
|Marpai, Inc.
|NASDAQ: MRAI
|Mobile Global Esports Inc.
|NASDAQ: MGAM
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|NASDAQ: NMRD
|Nogin, Inc.
|NASDAQ: NOGN
|Ohmyhome Limited
|NASDAQ: OMH
|Ozeki
|Private
|Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
|TSXV:RHT
|Respiri Ltd.
|ASX: RSH
|Roadzen, Inc.
|NASDAQ: RDZN
|SATO Technologies Corp..
|TSXV: SATO
|Sonic Foundry, Inc
|NASDAQ: SOFO
|T Stamp Inc.
|NASDAQ: IDAI
|Unisys Corporation
|NYSE: UIS
|WELL Health Technologies Corp.
|TSX:WELL
|Wishpond Technologies Ltd.
|TSXV:WISH
|Xiao-I Corporation
|NASDAQ: AIXI
|Xperi Inc.
|NYSE: XPER
|Yokahu
|Private
|Zedge, Inc.
|NYSE: ZDGE
About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com
About M-Vest
M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com