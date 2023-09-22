Flash Sew & Quilt, Florida BERNINA Dealer, To Host First-Ever Sew Creative Expo

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beloved sewing and quilt shop, Flash Sew & Quilt, will be hosting their first-ever Sew Creative Expo, an event designed to immerse, educate, and inspire sewists and quilters alike.



The Sew Creative Expo will take place from October 2nd, 2023 - October 4th, 2023 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, between the hours of 10 AM and 5 PM. The three-day event welcomes both beginning and seasoned sewists to explore new machines, techniques, demonstrations, and more.





“We’re thrilled to be hosting this event and look forward to expanding the knowledge and creativity of those in attendance by showcasing the latest trends in sewing, embroidery, and quilting,” shared Flash Sew & Quilt’s owner, Bridget Sullivan.

Key Highlights:

Inspiring Lectures: Enjoy learning from industry experts and creatives, like contemporary quilt and fabric designer, teacher, author, and a BERNINA Expert and Quilting and Longarm Spokesperson, Amanda Murphy. As well as Pam Mahshie, Connie Fanders, Megann Freese, and Ron Steinbacher from BERNINA of America.

Hands-On Demonstrations: Become acquainted with the latest machines, including the BERNINA 770 QE PLUS Kaffe Edition and the brand-new BERNINA 790 PRO.





Diverse Classes: From serger and longarm classes to embroidery and quilting classes, attendees can choose between a variety of classes that are tailored to their interests.

Book Signings: Meet and greet your favorite sewing authors, like Amanda Murphy, and get your books signed.

Special Event Pricing: Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the latest in machines, fabrics, patterns, gadgets, notions and so much more at special event pricing.

Prizes: Over $40,000 worth of prizes will be given away during the three-day event. All in attendance will be eligible to win.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, October 2, 2023 through Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 10 AM - 5 PM

Location: The Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit flashsewandquilt.com . All access, day-of passes, and class-specific tickets are available now.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

