AGM Results

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), announces that all matters were approved at the Company’s recent Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on Tuesday September 19th. Vasa Dasan, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, did not stand for re-election at this year’s AGM, and instead, Jonathan Richards, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, was re-elected to the Board of Directors. All other board members remain the same.



Mr. Dasan will, effective September 30th, be retiring from his position as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. Dasan for all of his contributions to the growth of the Company over the last few years and wishes him well with his future endeavors. Page Tucker, the Company’s CEO, stated, “As Vasa embarks on a new chapter in his life, we would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation for his outstanding service and wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement years. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to maintain the high standards of excellence that have become synonymous with the PointMan solution.”

Shareholders of the Company also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company as the Company’s auditor and approved the adoption of a new Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) for the Company. The LTIP allows for up to 10% of the Company’s outstanding common shares at any time to be issued as options and also allows for other share-based compensation to be issued up to a maximum amount of 10,000,000 common shares. Further details regarding the Company’s LTIP can be found in the Company’s Information Circular prepared for the AGM that is filed on SEDAR + under the Company’s profile.

The Company granted 1,000,000 stock options to Mr. Louis Suchy in conjunction with his appointment as CTO (see news release dated August 8, 2023). The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.36 and are exercisable for a five-year term, expiring September 21, 2028. The options vest according to the following schedule: 1/3 on grant; 1/3 will vest 12 months from the date of issue; and 1/3 will vest 24 months from the date of issue.

