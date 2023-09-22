Celebrities Set to Walk the Black Carpet At Knott’s Scary Farm in Celebration of 50th Anniversary

Buena Park, CA, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knott’s Scary Farm is rolling out the Black Carpet in celebration of 50 years of never-ending nightmares. The spine-tingling tradition is Southern California's longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event. On Saturday, September 23, celebrities and influencers will walk the black carpet in celebration of five decades of terror. They will experience new mazes, sinister scare zones, and four-hair raising shows.

It all started in 1973 as a fun three-day Halloween Haunt. Today, 50 years later, Knott's Scary Farm has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt unrattled, and no fear untouched. Knott's Scary Farm is open from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Notable guests expected: Tiffany Haddish, Haley lu Richardson, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Kaitlyn Dever, Ross Butler, Olivia Holt, Nia Sondaya, Andrew Matarazzo, Trent Reznor, Blake Gray, David Dastmalchian, Jessica Rothe, Anna Collins, Bailey Sarian, Brynne Marie, Carter Gregory, Chris Hardwick, DeVaughn Nixon, Indigo Star, Izzy Rocha, Lydia Hurst, Madison Iseman, Nico Greetham, Olivia O'Neil, Ruby Cruz, Spencer Sutherland, Ty Simpkins, and Violet McGraw.

For coverage opportunities for the black carpet, please reach out to pr@knotts.com.

Broll and Soundbites available by 9:00 pm PT on Saturday, September 23rd:

VISUALS : Knott’s Scary Farm Assets – Celebrities on the black carpet, Broll, soundbites, historical footage

: Knott’s Scary Farm Assets – Celebrities on the black carpet, Broll, soundbites, historical footage Getty selects: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/knotts-scary-farm-50th-anniversary-black-carpet

For more information on Knott's Scary Farm, including admission, park hours, and events, visit knottsscaryfarm.com. Join the scary conversation by using #ScaryFarm on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok