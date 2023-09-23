Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against UiPath, Tandem, and Leslie’s and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), and Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH)

Class Period: April 21, 2021 - March 30, 2022 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2023

On September 7, 2021, UiPath released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a slowdown in the Company’s revenues and reported annualized renewal run-rate (“ARR”). The Company also revealed that its financial results provided to investors in connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering had been boosted by previously undisclosed discounting, and that UiPath was shifting away from discounted multi-year contract and moving to a “ramping” contact model. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $8.06, or 12.9%, to close at $54.40 per share on September 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 30, 2022, UiPath released disappointing revenue and ARR guidance for its fiscal year 2023, stating that the downward growth trajectory was expected to continue. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $7.45, or 25.7%, to close at $21.59 per share on March 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM)

Class Period: August 3, 2022 - November 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Tandem’s projected revenue and sales for the year ending 2022. On August 2, 2022, Tandem estimated annual sales “to be in the range of $835 million to $845 million, which represents an annual growth of 19 percent to 20 percent compared to 2021.” Defendants provided these statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts.

According to the complaint, the truth emerged on November 2, 2022, when Tandem, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, revised its 2022 forecast downward to $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Tandem’s revised guidance. The price of Tandem’s common stock declined dramatically. On November 2, 2022, Tandem closed at $51.34; however, on November 3, 2022, Tandem closed at $35.72 – a one-day decline of 30.4%.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)

Class Period: February 5, 2021 - July 13, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company prolonged the inflated customer demand by warning customers that Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling.

On July 13, 2023, Leslie’s issued a press release announcing disappointing preliminary results for its fiscal third quarter of 2023 ended on July 1, 2023, including a 9% year-over-year sales decline and a cut to the Company’s fiscal 2023 guidance. The press release quoted Defendant Egeck, revealing that “consumers entered the pool season with a greater than normal amount of chemicals left[ ]over from last year.” In addition, the Company announced that its Chief Financial Officer would depart the following month. These revelations shocked analysts, resulting in several downgrades, with one firm concluding that “pretty much everything in the company’s preliminary earnings release was more negative than we could have anticipated.” In response to this news, the price of Leslie’s common stock declined more than 29%, from a closing price of $9.52 per share on July 13, 2023, to a closing price of $6.70 per share on July 14, 2023. Leslie’s common stock price continued to fall another $1.24 per share the following trading day, or over 18%, closing at $5.46 per share on July 17, 2023.

