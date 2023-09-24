Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market Size share value Trends and Growth Drivers [2028]

Chicago, Sept. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market Size was valued at USD 940 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,294 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028. The Ethernet connector & transformer companies are TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Belden Inc. (US), Bourns, Inc. (US), and others.

Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market Size Dynamics

Driver: High demand for Ethernet technology by automobile manufacturers

According to industry experts, the number of automotive Ethernet ports will exceed the total number of all other Ethernet ports combined by 2025. Testing to meet signal integrity and electrical requirements for EMI and radiofrequency interference (RFI) emissions, latency, and synchronization are some key use cases of Ethernet in automobiles. LEMO’s 1000Base-T1 connector is a miniature connector designed to help vehicle manufacturers and test certification organizations carry out automotive testing procedures. These push-pull connectors are IP68-rated, making them resistant to water ingress, and they have gold-plated contacts for reliability and durability.

Restraint: Absence of standardized industrial communication protocols and interfaces

Devices used in industrial equipment exchange information via a variety of interfaces, technologies, and protocols. Data misrepresentation could occur in the absence of established communication interfaces and protocols. Additionally, it may be more difficult to integrate systems and leverage plug-and-play capabilities for unrelated systems. For instance, the majority of equipment manufacturers communicate with network devices using their own proprietary interface protocols, which makes it difficult to use equipment made by other manufacturers.

Opportunity: Rollout of 5G services

Data traffic has increased rapidly with the emergence of 5G technology. The number of 5G connections is increasing day by day. According to the Mobile Economy Report 2022, active 5G connections are expected to surpass 1 billion marks by 2022. Also, by 2025, 5G will dominate the mobile communication sector, with over 2 billion active 5G connections worldwide.

Challenge: Cybersecurity threats

The increasing cybersecurity threats pose a major challenge for industrial communication solution providers due to the ever-increasing instances of virus attacks and hacking. The vital information in computer systems may be tampered with by viruses, which can cause a major loss to industries. Thus, the entire information flow could be disrupted if communication software systems are not protected with proper security measures.

Ethernet Connector and Transformer Companies - TDK Corporation (Japan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland) and TE Connectivity (Switzerland) are the Key Players

TDK Corporation:

TDK Corporation (Japan) is ranked first in the global Ethernet connector market because of its strong regional and application footprint. It engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It provides an Ethernet transformer and connector with different data rates ideal for consumer electronics, network devices, and communication equipment applications. The company has a strong emphasis on research and development (R&D). Its R&D activities are directed toward developing products and materials technologies.

EATON Corporation:

Eaton Corporation (Ireland) is ranked second in the Ethernet connector market. It deals with the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and supplying of electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three-phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, and power reliability equipment. The company offers PoE transformers for different power levels and RJ45 connectors for UPSs, VoIP phones, wireless LAN access points, Bluetooth access points, and network camera applications. It sells products to customers in more than 175 countries and maintains manufacturing facilities at 267 locations in 39 countries.

