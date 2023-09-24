Chatbot Market Size to Reach USD 32.4 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 21.6%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Chatbot Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Standalone, Web-based, Third-party), By Organization Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Application (Marketing, Healthcare, Automotive, Others) By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The chatbot market size was valued at USD 4.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 32.4 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 21.6%. The global report on the chatbot market comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and discusses market opportunities in detail.

Businesses use chatbots more frequently since they engage customers and shorten checkout times. To control operating expenses chatbots enable e-commerce enterprises to boost their ROIs. This saves time and the need for manual processes and benefits the company in terms of cost savings on client service.

Businesses are adopting automating, and the need for 24/7 customer service is very important. Chatbots are handy in the 24/7 work environment. Their role is to respond to the issues and queries asked by the user. At a large scale, generative AI Chatgpt by Open.ai has disrupted the market for chatbots. This platform generates codes, paragraphs, messages, solutions, and almost any information on any given topic via prompts.

In the healthcare sector, basic medication and patient consultation are offered with the help of chatbots. These chatbots collect the basic information and the problems registered by the patient, which helps the physicians and doctors better analyze the condition. For the retail sector, online shopping has played an important role in the growth of chatbots. These chatbots can be used to help the audience with searching for products or solving simple queries for customers. For online purchases, consumers prefer brand-specific real-time price updates.

Integrating self-learning chatbots with cloud deployment along with NLP and API is helping businesses to grow. Several integrated technologies are employed, such as cloud-based deployment, an interference engine, a natural language processor (NLP), and an application programming interface (API). These AI-integrated chatbots can learn from the previous chats, actions, and decisions, surrounding conditions to improve their serviceability. For example, in February 2020, Creative Virtual and Spitch AG partnered to develop conversational AI and speech recognition, particularly for omni-channel solutions. The collaboration offers a multilingual voice bot to boost sales and customer satisfaction.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Chatbot Market Market Size in 2022 USD 4.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 32.4 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 21.6% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Type Standalone, Web-based, Third party By Organization Size Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises By Application Marketing, Healthcare, Automotive, Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players IBM Corporation, Google, Botsify Inc, Next IT Corp, Microsoft, Creative Virtual Ltd, eGain Corporation, AWS, Oracle, Acuvate

Segmentation Overview:

The global chatbot market has been segmented based on product, type, end-user, application, and region. Marketing is the leading segment due to its extensive use in campaigns, surveys, polls, etc. Chatbots run in automated mode and interact with users in real-time. Large enterprises dominate the end-user segment, registering significant growth in 2022.

North America is a dominant region for the chatbot market. The rise in adoption of chatbots in several industries propels the market growth. Technological investments influence market dynamics as chatbots have become popular. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market attributed to the growing adoption of automation and integrated technologies.

Chatbot Market Report Highlights:

The global chatbot market growth is projected at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2032.

The rise in demand for virtual assistants significantly drives the chatbot market growth. Also, the increase in market share of smartphone applications supports the chatbot facility for the user.

Marketing campaigns significantly employ chatbots to cater to user queries. The emergence of generative AI has opened new opportunities for chatbots.

Large enterprises are leading in the chatbot industry and accounting for a significant market share in the upcoming years.

North America is a dominant chatbot market due to its rapid adoption and high industry penetration. Also, the emergence of artificial intelligence is anticipated to impel market growth in the following years.

Some of the prominent players in the chatbot market report include IBM Corporation, Google, Botsify Inc, Inc., Next IT Corp, Microsoft, Creative Virtual Ltd, eGain Corporation, AWS, Oracle, and Acuvate,

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, the Central Government of India launched PM KISAN AI-Chatbot to improve governance and promote farmer’s welfare. The deployment of chatbot is directed at accessing information regarding several government schemes. Besides, this is the first of its kind developed with the support of Bhashini and Ekstep Foundation.

In 2023, Macfarnes LLP designed a chatbot for its lawyers to enhance productivity and efficiency. The firm projects the deployment to reduce the workload and augment the end results with the help of generative AI technologies.

Chatbot Market Report Segmentation:

Chatbot Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Standalone

Web-based

Third-party

Chatbot Market, By Organization Size (2023-2032)



Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Chatbot Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Marketing

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Chatbot Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



