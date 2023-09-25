3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 44.6 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 17.2%. DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Technology (3D Wire Bonded, 3D Through Silicon Via, 3D Package on Package, 3D Fan Out Based), By Material, By Industry, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The 3D semiconductor packaging market size was valued at USD 9.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 44.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 17.2%. The global 3D semiconductor packaging market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. It also covers the latest insights from the industry and delves into market opportunities. The demand for smart devices and other connected consumer goods has led to a significant rise in the market for 3D semiconductor packaging. This cutting-edge technology involves stacking silicon wafers and connecting them vertically through Silicon Vias, allowing them to function as a single device while consuming less power than traditional methods. The industry's leading players are constantly searching for newer packaging technologies to stay ahead of the trend.

As the demand for higher networking equipment and storage capacity grows, 3D semiconductor packaging utilizing Silicon Valley's advanced technology becomes increasingly popular. This technology combines various semiconductor technologies into micro-electronic modules and stack-thinned semiconductor chips. The fabrication of 3D IC relies on the utilization of silicon on insulator wafers, which effectively helps in reducing unwanted heat production.

Chips with advanced technology are anticipated to outpace their traditional counterparts in speed and size. 3D technology is deemed highly effective as it can improve performance and efficiency by increasing bandwidth. Moreover, this approach can also significantly reduce the risk and cost of production, making it an invaluable solution for a wide range of applications.

The demand for 3D packaging is high in advanced applications like supercomputer chips, NAND, DRAMS, and microelectronic circuits. This technology helps to reduce the size of electronic devices like sensors, smartphones, and bio-medical solutions. A growing trend is the use of multi-chip packaging for ICs. Due to these benefits, the 3D semiconductor packaging market has a lot of potential for growth with a high growth rate.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Market Size in 2022 USD 9.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 44.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 17.2% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market size, estimations, competitor analysis, trends, and growth factors By Technology 3D wire bonded, 3D through silicon via, 3D package on package, 3D fan out based By Material Organic substrate, bonding wire, leadframe, encapsulation, resins, ceramic packages, die attach material By Industry Electronics, industrial, automotive & transport, healthcare, it & telecommunication, aerospace & defense Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Major Market Players Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), STMicroelectronics N.V., Amkor Technology, Inc., Ase Group, Suss Microtec Ag., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL), Intel Corporation, Sony Corp, SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Cisco among others.

Segmentation Overview:

The 3D semiconductor packaging market has been segmented based on technology, material, Industry, and geography.

TSV technology, which involves vertical interconnects passing through the silicon substrate to allow for electrical connections between different layers of chips or components, has a significant market share in 3D semiconductor packaging due to its use of 3D technology. TSV technology offers various benefits, including shorter interconnect lengths, better signal propagation, and improved thermal dissipation. By allowing for multiple functionalities and components integration, TSV technology results in smaller form factors, increased performance, and power efficiency.

The market growth is currently led by organic substrate, while silicon is expected to increase. Organic substrates, such as laminates and build-up films, are commonly used in 3D semiconductor packaging due to their cost-effectiveness, excellent electrical insulation, and ease of manufacturing. They also have good thermal conductivity and are lightweight, which makes them ideal for portable devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Organic substrates are used in technologies like Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging and System-in-Package (SiP).

The Asia Pacific region holds a significant share of the 3D semiconductor packaging market, mainly due to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The region's electronics industry is robust, and the demand for consumer electronics is increasing, contributing to the market's growth. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing, the presence of key market players, and the growing adoption of advanced packaging technologies.

Key Developments in the 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market:

IBM has added a new feature to the Envizi ESG Suite that uses NLP technology to help organizations capture, calculate, and analyze Scope 3 GHG emissions. This increases efficiency and accuracy by automating management spending data for emissions calculations and external disclosures.

JCET Group has received the 2022 Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments (TI), recognizing them as one of the best suppliers of TI worldwide. The award acknowledges cost, environment, social responsibility, technology, supply, and quality excellence. JCET Group is among the recipients.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report Highlights:

The 3D semiconductor packaging market is expected to reach a CAGR of 17.2% by 2032.

The market for 3D semiconductor packaging is rising due to the demand for smart devices. This technology stacks silicon wafers and connects them vertically, reducing power consumption. Industry leaders are searching for newer packaging technologies to meet the demand for higher networking equipment and storage capacity. 3D technology improves performance and efficiency while reducing production costs, making it invaluable for many applications. The demand for 3D packaging is high in advanced applications like supercomputer chips, NAND, DRAMS, and microelectronic circuits, and the market has a high growth rate.

TSV technology is popular in 3D semiconductor packaging as it allows for electrical connections between different layers of chips. It offers shorter interconnect lengths, better signal propagation, and improved thermal dissipation. TSV technology results in smaller form factors, increased performance, and power efficiency. Organic substrates are commonly used due to their cost-effectiveness, excellent electrical insulation, and ease of manufacturing. Portable devices benefit from using technologies such as Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging and System-in-Package (SiP).

Asia Pacific dominates the 3D semiconductor packaging market, driven by major manufacturing countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The region's electronics industry is strong, with a growing demand for consumer electronics. Factors contributing to growth include increased investment in semiconductor manufacturing, key market players, and adoption of advanced packaging tech.

Some of the prominent players in the 3D semiconductor packaging market are Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), STMicroelectronics N.V., Amkor Technology, Inc., Ase Group, Suss Microtec Ag., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL), Intel Corporation, Sony Corp, SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Cisco.

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report Segmentation:

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Technology (2023-2032)

3D Wire Bonded

3D Through Silicon Via

3D Package on Package

3D Fan Out Based

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Material (2023-2032)

Organic Substrate

Bonding Wire

Leadframe

Encapsulation

Resins

Ceramic Packages

Die Attach Material

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Industry (2023-2032)

Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transport

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

3D Semiconductor Packaging Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



