Flash News: OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Polyhedra Network, a Provider of Trustless and Highly Efficient Interoperability Solutions

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 25, 2023.



OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Polyhedra Network, a Provider of Trustless and Highly Efficient Interoperability Solutions

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Polyhedra Network, a provider of trustless and highly-efficient interoperability solutions for asset transfers, message passing, and data sharing between various Web2 and Web3 systems.



With this integration, OKX Wallet's web extension users can access Polyhedra Network's vast range of products, such as its zkBridge, a trustless and highly-efficient interoperability solution for asset transfers, message passing, and data sharing between various Web2 and Web3 systems.

To access Polyhedra, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Polyhedra via web extension

OKX Wallet is a powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases.

In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.



For more information, please visit the Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

