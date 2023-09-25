The MENA extruded snack food market is expected to be worth US$ 3.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.5%

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MENA Extruded Snack Food Market was valued at US$ 2.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat .

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The extruded snack food market is the industry that manufactures snack foods through the extrusion method. Extrusion is a manufacturing method in which different components, such as grains, legumes, potatoes, or corn, are blended, cooked, and then pressed through a machine to generate different snack shapes and textures. These treats, which can be savory or sweet, are very popular.

The MENA region has a significant youth population, who are important consumers of extruded snacks. These snacks are frequently marketed as handy and contemporary options, which appeal to the younger population. The expansion of metropolitan areas in the MENA region has resulted in the growth of modern retail outlets such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and hypermarkets. These establishments provide a diverse choice of snack products, including extruded snacks, boosting consumer accessibility.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the MENA extruded snack food market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, application, distribution channel and geography/regions (including Middle East and North Africa) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the MENA extruded snack food market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the MENA extruded snack food market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

MENA Extruded Snack Food Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, potato chips are expected to dominate the MENA extruded snack food market. Potato chips have a classic and generally appealing flavor that many MENA consumers appreciate.

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the market. As consumers find it more convenient to purchase from supermarkets.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.45 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.8 billion Growth Rate 6.5% Key Market Drivers Diverse product offerings

Growing awareness of health and wellness

Increasing disposable income

Rising export opportunities Companies Profiled PepsiCo Inc.

Frito-Lay, Inc.

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

The Hershey Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the MENA region have resulted in a substantial shift towards Western cuisine traditions. This is still one of the fundamental elements driving market expansion. Furthermore, the region has one of the world's fastest-expanding populations. This, together with low median age groups and increased disposable incomes, has aided the growth of this sector.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the MENA extruded snack food market growth include PepsiCo Inc., Frito-Lay, Inc., Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Nestle S.A., and The Hershey Company, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the MENA extruded snack food market based on product type, application, distribution channel and region

MENA Extruded Snack Food Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Potato Chips Corn Chips Others

MENA Extruded Snack Food Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial

MENA Extruded Snack Food Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Retailers

MENA Extruded Snack Food Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by RegionMiddle East & North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market Middle East GCC Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia UAE Iran Iraq Rest of MENA countries North Africa Algeria Egypt Rest of North Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Extruded Snack Food Report:

What will be the market value of the MENA extruded snack food market by 2030?

What is the market size of the MENA extruded snack food market?

What are the market drivers of the MENA extruded snack food market?

What are the key trends in the MENA extruded snack food market?

Which is the leading region in the MENA extruded snack food market?

What are the major companies operating in the MENA extruded snack food market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the MENA extruded snack food market?

