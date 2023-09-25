Signaling Analyzer Market to Hit US$ 3,781.13 Million By 2031 | Latest Research Insights

New York, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Signaling Analyzer Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 1,807.55 Million in 2022, projected to grow by USD 1,939.45 Million in 2023, and is anticipated to reach over USD 3,781.13 Million by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.70%.

Signaling analyzers are devices that measure the magnitude and phase of the input signal at a single frequency within the IF bandwidth of the instrument. The benefits of signaling analyzer including faster and accurate modulation analysis along with the ability to analyze transient signals, capture burst transmissions and glitches, and others make it ideal for utilization in IT & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and other industries.

The increasing utilization of signaling analyzer in IT & telecommunication sector is among the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for wireless communication, increasing penetration of 5G networks, and rising demand for high-speed communication and network solutions are primary factors driving the adoption of signaling analyzers. For instance, according to the GSM Association, the total number of 5G connections in China is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2030, representing almost a third of the global total. Therefore, rising penetration of 5G networks is increasing the adoption of signaling analyzers for monitoring and measuring the performance of RF systems used in telecom infrastructure, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising application of signaling analyzer in healthcare sector is projected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the signaling analyzer market. The ability of signaling analyzer to provide high reliability and accuracy in observing a wide range of radio frequency signals at a specific time frame makes it ideal for application in healthcare equipment monitoring, testing, or calibration. However, the prevalence of stringent regulations and standards associated with manufacturing of signaling analyzers is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 3,781.13 Million Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 8.70% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players Keysight Technologies, Tektronics Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Anritsu Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, National Instruments Corp., Rigol Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Advantest Corporation By Component Hardware and Software By End-User IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Signaling Analyzer Market Growth Drivers:

Rising utilization of signaling analyzer in IT & telecommunication sector is driving the market growth

Growing automotive industry is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Prevalence of stringent regulations and standards associated with manufacturing of signaling analyzers is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising application of signaling analyzers in healthcare sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Signaling Analyzer Market Segmentation Details:

Based on component, the hardware segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The major hardware components of a signaling analyzers include RF input attenuator, IF filter, detector, oscillator, CRT display, sweep generator, and others. Further, factors including the growing demand for signaling analyzer hardware for efficient and reliable in-channel measurements including error vector magnitude in telecommunication and aerospace & defense industries are primary aspects boosting the growth of the hardware segment.

Based on end-user, the IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Signaling analyzers are primarily used in the IT & telecommunication sector for troubleshooting and monitoring RF systems, including satellite systems, Wi-Fi networks, cellular communications, and radar systems among others. Factors including the increasing deployments of 5G infrastructure, growing demand for wireless communication, and rising adoption of advanced communication devices are among the primary determinants for fostering the growth of the IT & telecommunication segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and other sectors is driving the growth of signaling analyzer market in North America. Further, increasing investments in healthcare and defense sectors among others are projected to boost the market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Keysight Technologies launched its new signal analyzer integrated with superior phase noise performance at higher frequencies. The N9021B MXA X series of signal analyzer is designed for utilization in wireless communications among others.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, signaling analyzer market is divided based on the component into hardware and software.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into IT & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in signaling analyzer market.

List of Major Global Signaling Analyzer Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Keysight Technologies

• Tektronics Inc.

• Viavi Solutions Inc.

• Anritsu Corporation

• Rohde & Schwarz

• National Instruments Corp.

• Rigol Technologies Inc.

• Texas Instruments

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Advantest Corporation

Global Signaling Analyzer Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End-User IT & Telecommunication Automotive Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Others



Key Questions Covered in the Signaling Analyzer Market Report

What is signaling analyzer?

Signaling analyzers refers to an instrument that is designed for measuring the magnitude and phase of the input signal at a single frequency within the IF bandwidth of the instrument.

What is the dominating segment in the signaling analyzer market by component?

In 2022, the hardware segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall signaling analyzer market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the signaling analyzer growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for signaling analyzers from multiple industries including IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and healthcare industries among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunication, and others.



