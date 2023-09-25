Vector Network Analyzer Market to Hit US$ 629.85 Million By 2031 | New Research Insights

New York, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Vector Network Analyzer Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 417.38 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow by USD 429.60 Million in 2023. In addition, the market is anticipated to reach over USD 629.85 Million by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.90%.

A vector network analyzer (VNA) is a type of electronic instrument that measures the frequency response of a component, or a network composed of many components. VNA are designed to measure both the amplitude and phase of a signal at each frequency point. VNAs are used in a wide range of applications, including electronic warfare testing, biomedical engineering, telecommunication, semiconductor testing, radar testing, among others. Moreover, VNAs are used to measure a wide range of parameters, making them a versatile tool for a variety of applications including troubleshooting of problems and to optimize performance.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2031 USD 629.85 Million Forecast Period 2023-2031 CAGR (2023-2031) 4.90% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2031 Key Players Keysight Technologies, Copper Mountain Technologies, LLC, National Instruments Corp., Nanjing PNA Instruments Co. Ltd., Advantest, OMICRON Lab, Anritsu, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix Inc., HUBER+SUHNER By Product Type Benchtop and Handheld By Application Spectrum Analysis, Pulse Measurements, Power Amplifier (PA) Characterization, and Active Device Tests By End Use Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Semiconductor, IT and Telecommunications, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Vector Network Analyzer Market Growth Drivers:

Growing complexities of electronic devices is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for technologically advanced instruments from manufacturing industry is driving the market growth

Restraints

Slow operating performance of vector network analyzer is restraining the market growth

Opportunities

Growing demand for VNAs from semiconductor industry is expected to create market growth opportunity

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, handheld segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The advent of technology in the field of telecommunication, broadcasting, and others have been proliferating the demand for analyzers for monitoring, broadcast proofing, and other applications. In addition, growing applications of several wide band spectrums such as microwave and radio frequencies in telecommunication and consumer electronics segment is further boosting the demand for network measurement devices. Thus, handheld devices play an important role in providing agility and accessibility to perform task required for measurement of signals aired in various network is thus fuelling the growth for the segment in overall vector network analyzer market.

Based on Application, power amplifier (PA) characterization segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The key factors attributing to the growth of power amplifier (PA) characterization include increasing demand for wireless communication devices such as tablets smartphones, and laptops. PAs are widely used by the commercial sector for amplifying radio frequency wave bands in order to boost the performance of the network. In addition, increasing demand for high-performance PAs in a variety of applications including radar, wireless communication, and satellite communications is boosting the growth of power amplifier (PA) characterization segment in the overall VNAs market.

Based on End Use, semiconductor by end use of vector network analyzer segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Owing to high demand for vector network analyzers in designing and manufacturing high-performance semiconductors is driving the market growth of the segment. In addition, due to the growing demand for high-performance semiconductors in a variety of applications, such as wireless communication, radar, and satellite communications.

Based on region, North America region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The adoption of vector network analyzer in North America is primarily driven by factors including growing demand for wireless communication and military expenditure in the development of new radar technologies. North America is a major market for wireless communication devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The increasing demand for above mentioned devices to test and characterize the RF components is driving the demand for VNAs. Moreover, North America is also a major market for radar technologies, such as synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and electronic warfare (EW). The development of the abovementioned new technologies is driving the demand for VNAs being used to test and characterize radar systems. Overall, the high demand for VNAs in North America is being driven by the strong presence of the semiconductor and electronics industries, high R&D spending, growing demand for wireless communication, and the development of new radar technologies.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, the vector network analyzer market is divided based on the product type into benchtop and handheld.

Based on application, the vector network analyzer market is segmented into spectrum analysis, pulse measurements, power amplifier (PA) characterization, and active device tests.

On the basis of end use, vector network analyzer market is categorized into automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, semiconductor, IT and telecommunications, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the adoption of the latest technology combined with expenditures on advancements in infrastructure.

List of Major Global Vector Network Analyzer Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Keysight Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies, LLC

National Instruments Corp.

Nanjing PNA Instruments Co. Ltd.

Advantest

OMICRON Lab

Anritsu

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix Inc.

HUBER+SUHNER

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Benchtop Handheld

Application Spectrum Analysis Pulse Measurements Power Amplifier (PA) Characterization Active Device Tests

By End Use Automotive Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Semiconductor IT and Telecommunications Others



Key Questions Covered in the Vector Network Analyzer Market Report

What is Vector Network Analyzer?

What is the dominating segment in the vector network analyzer market by end use?

In 2022, the semiconductor segment in end use is accounted for the highest market share in the overall vector network analyzer market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on vector network analyzer growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for vector network analyzer from multiple industries including automotive, telecommunication, among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid growth in telecommunication infrastructure in the region.



Press Releases:-

