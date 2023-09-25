SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 September 2023 at 10:30 am
Change in Sampo’s ISIN codes
Sampo’s ISIN codes will change as a result of the partial demerger of Sampo plc. As of 2 October 2023, the new ISIN codes for Sampo A and B shares will be FI4000552500 and FI4000552518, respectively.
SAMPO PLC
