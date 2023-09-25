Polyurethane Foam Market to Reach USD 93.3 Bn in 2032, Driven by High Demand From Wastewater Treatment & Paper Industries

New York, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyurethane foam market size to reach USD 93.3 Bn by 2032 from USD 49.6 Bn in 2022, and register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2023-2032)



Polyurethane (PU) foam is a major segment within the foam industry, and is a material that is versatile and known for outstanding insulation properties, cushioning capabilities, and durability, and hence find wide application across a range of industries and end-uses. Two main types of polyurethane foam include flexible and rigid foams. Flexible foam finds extensive use in home furnishings such as furniture, bedding, carpet underlay, bedding, automotive seating, and upholstery, while rigid foam is widely used in construction and refrigeration applications due to its exceptional insulation qualities.





Some key drivers for this market include the rising demand for energy-efficient insulation materials in the construction sector and use of this material in the automotive industry for interior components and comfort. Manufacturers are increasingly exploring development and introduction of more eco-friendly and bio-based alternatives to meet environmental regulations. While fluctuating raw material prices and evolving regulations pose challenges, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) efforts are resulting in exploration of more adaptable and innovative materials.

Key takeaways

Asia Pacific registered largest revenue growth rate in 2022, and the expected revenue CAGR between 2023 and 2032 is ~8%.

registered largest revenue growth rate in 2022, and the expected revenue North America also had siginificant growth in 2022, and revenue CAGR is expected to be between 5% and 6% over the forecast period.

also had siginificant growth in 2022, and revenue CAGR is expected to be over the forecast period. Among the type segments, the rigid foam segment accounted for largest revenue share of around 48.6% of overall revenue in 2022.

accounted for largest revenue share of of overall revenue in Among the end-user segments, the building & construction segment accounted for around 57.8% of overall revenue generated by this category in 2022.

Trending Factors

Energy Efficiency Needs Driven by Steady Traction of Green & Sustainability Trends

A key factor driving innovation across the in polyurethane foam segment in a larger market is increasing global efforts to improve energy efficiency in buildings and industries as well as for noise and vibration damping purposes. This is also supported to a major extent by increasingly stringent regulations and growing need for high-performance insulation materials. Development of sustainable and bio-based polyurethane foams, which have a lower environmental footprint, is also creating new application areas and revenue streams in the market.

Another key factor boosting adoption is development of more lightweight forms of polyurethane foam. This is a key property critical in construction and buildings, and automotive industries, among others. Lightweighting is essential for better fuel efficiency and emission reduction in vehicles. This material finds wide application in car and other vehicle seats, interior panels, and aids in acoustic insulation. In addition, besides exceptional thermal insulation properties, polyurethane foam is deployed as a protective layer around the battery cells in Electric Vehicles (EVs). This material also offers excellent temperature control for battery packs, and safeguards against overheating during operation. Increasing demand for vehicles is a key factor expected to support demand from the automotive industry over the forecast period.

Also, flexible polyurethane foam utilized in airline seats plays a crucial role in enhancing passenger comfort during extended flights.

Driving Factors

Advancements in Ingredients Driving Adoption Across Various Industries and Sectors

The global polyurethane (PU) foam market continues to register robust revenue growth, driven by factors such as increasing construction activities and rising emphasis on energy-efficient insulation materials. Also, advancements in foam ingredients, including the development of eco-friendly and bio-based options, are encouraging innovation in this segment, and government initiatives to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and improve energy efficiency are expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Newer polyurethane foam products on the market offer enhanced insulation, are more lightweight and are being widely adopted in industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging, among others.

Newer Formulations to Meet Needs of Wide Range of Industries and Sectors

New product formulations offer enhanced insulation properties, which are particularly valuable in the construction and refrigeration industries. Also, the need for more eco-friendly alternatives to a variety of materials and products and the development of sustainable and bio-based polyurethane foams, which have a lower environmental footprint, is a key focus area currently, and this is expected to drive innovation and support revenue growth of the market over the long term.

Polyurethane foam panels with higher thermal resistance and fire retardancy are gaining traction, and this is expected to support revenue growth. Advancements are also resulting in the development of customized and specialized applications. The versatility of polyurethane foam allows for customization to meet specific industry needs and this flexibility has led to the development of specialized foam products for various sectors, including medical equipment, aerospace, and electronics, thereby opening up new revenue streams in the market.

Moreover, due to its exceptional thermal insulation properties when compared to alternative insulating materials like expanded and extruded polystyrene, as well as mineral wool, Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) continues to maintain its dominance as the preferred insulation material. Integration of Flame Retardants (FR) during manufacturing processes serves to mitigate combustibility, ensuring its continued application as an insulation material across various sectors, including construction and transportation.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Dominates Other Regional Markets: Projections & Outlook

Asia-Pacific registered fastest revenue growth rate compared to other regional markets in 2022, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. region is witnessing the fastest growth rate, with a CAGR of approximately 8%, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Consumer preferences globally emphasize energy efficiency, sustainability, and comfort, prompting the industry to innovate eco-friendly and high-performance foam products. Government initiatives promoting green building standards further stimulate market growth, underscoring regional variations in this dynamic industry.

North America is also growing rapidly in the global polyurethane foam market in terms of revenue share contribution. This is driven by a strong construction sector, energy-efficient insulation requirements, and presence of key industry players in countries in the region. The U.S. is a major contributor in terms of revenue share due to robust manufacturing sector and technological advancements, as well as the country being one of the leading consumers and producers of PU foam products globally.

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Restraining Factors

Raw Material Price Fluctuation & Substitutes Major Threats to Potential Revenue Growth

Some key factors having negative impact on potential market revenue growth include fluctuating raw material costs, and availability of substitute materials, among others. The polyurethane foam market is highly sensitive to the prices of raw materials such as polyols and isocyanates. These costs can be subject to fluctuations, which can negatively impact profit margins and pricing strategies. Also, stringent regulations regarding emissions and the use of certain chemicals in foam production can increase compliance costs and limit the availability of certain ingredients. This can hamper innovation and potentially restrain market growth as companies work to meet these requirements.

In addition, availability of alternative materials, such as fiberglass, mineral wool, and aerogels, for insulation applications can divert demand away from polyurethane foam. Perception of these materials being more cost-effective or environmentally friendly, can negatively affect revenue growth to a major extent.

Growth Opportunities

Product Offering Diversification and global Expansion can Open Up New Revenue Streams

Companies in the global polyurethane foam market can diversify their product offerings, catering to various industries such as construction, automotive, healthcare, and packaging, thereby creating multiple revenue streams. Moreover, rising environmental concerns present opportunities for developing and marketing eco-friendly and bio-based polyurethane foam products, attracting environmentally-conscious consumers and industries for increased revenue. Additionally, global market expansion is feasible, particularly in emerging markets characterized by steady industrialization and urbanization, offering substantial growth potential. Establishing presence in these regions allows companies to tap into new revenue streams and diversify their customer base.

Product Innovation & New Manufacturing Processes Supported by Sustainability

Major companies in the global polyurethane foam market are focusing on product innovation to cater to evolving consumer demands. Initiatives include developing foam products with improved performance characteristics, such as enhanced insulation properties, fire resistance, and sustainability features. Sustainability remains a significant driver in the foam industry, and leading companies are developing eco-friendly and bio-based polyurethane foam products to appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers and meet regulatory requirements.

Also, a number of companies are exploring expansion to enhance geographical reach by entering new markets or establishing production facilities in emerging regions with growing demand for polyurethane foam products. In addition, Some leading companies engage in mergers and acquisitions to consolidate market share, gain access to new technologies, or diversify their product portfolios. Such activities can impact the competitive landscape to a major extent. Other key strategies being deployed in the market are investment in R&D to stay competitive through development of cutting-edge foam formulations and manufacturing processes, strategic partnerships and agreements, and collaborative agreements with suppliers, distributors, and end-users to enhance market penetration and distribution channels, and funding and investment to support expansion plans, research projects, and technological advancements.

Segment Analysis

Rigid Foam and Building & Construction Segments Account for Largest Revenue Share

Among the type segments, the rigid foam segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 and this foam polyurethane type is widely used in building and construction projects to ensure consistent temperature control and reduce noise pollution in residential and commercial buildings. These foams serve as highly efficient insulation materials suitable for various applications, including roof and wall insulation, insulated windows, doors, and air barrier sealants. Increasing urbanization and number of commercial and residential construction projects and initiatives worldwide is expected to continue to support revenue growth of this segment.

The building & construction segment among the end-user segments accounted for substantially larger revenue share compared to other end-user segments in 2022. Polyurethane (PU) resin-based foams, known for their ability to cure upon contact with moisture, are primarily employed as versatile gap-filling adhesive sealants. These are utilized for fixing, filling, and insulating against noise, cold, and drafts due to exceptional insulation qualities and effectiveness in sound attenuation.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Spray Foam

By Density:

High-Density

Medium-Density

Low-Density

By End-User:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Transportation

Other End-Users

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape in the global polyurethane foam market is marked by intense rivalry among key players striving for market dominance. Some of the major companies, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Covestro AG, and Recticel NV, compete vigorously to maintain and expand their market shares. These industry leaders focus on product innovation, sustainability, and geographical expansion to stay ahead. Innovation is a crucial strategy, with strong emphasis on developing eco-friendly and high-performance foam solutions that cater to evolving consumer preferences for energy-efficient and sustainable materials. Also, major companies engage in mergers and acquisitions to augment their product portfolios and leverage synergies in manufacturing and distribution, further intensifying the competition.

Furthermore, regional and local players play a significant role in the market by catering to niche segments and specific regional demands. These companies focus on cost-effective production methods and specialized applications to maintain competitiveness. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations with raw material suppliers, distributors, and end-users are common strategies employed to enhance market penetration and meet customer requirements effectively. Overall, the competitive landscape in the global polyurethane foam market remains dynamic, with companies continually striving to innovate, expand presence, and align with sustainability trends to leverage market opportunities and gain a competitive edge.

Key Market Players

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Sekisui Chemicals

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Carpenter Co., which is a global leader in comfort product manufacturing, announced successful acquisition of 8 N.V.'s Engineered Foams Division, encompassing the previous Foam Partner and Otto Bock operations. This strategic move positions Carpenter Co. as the world's largest vertically integrated producer of polyurethane foams and specialty polymer products. Recticel has substantial presence across Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America and this transaction broadens the company’s geographical reach and also opens up opportunities for exploring novel product lines and enhancing capabilities within the industry.

Carpenter Co., which is a global leader in comfort product manufacturing, announced successful acquisition of 8 N.V.'s Engineered Foams Division, encompassing the previous Foam Partner and Otto Bock operations. This strategic move positions Carpenter Co. as the world's largest vertically integrated producer of polyurethane foams and specialty polymer products. Recticel has substantial presence across Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America and this transaction broadens the company’s geographical reach and also opens up opportunities for exploring novel product lines and enhancing capabilities within the industry. In March 2023, Evonik, which is a major in polyurethane additives, expanded its offerings for the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) sector with the introduction of DABCO PM 301. This new addition enhances thermal performance and boosts efficiency in SPF systems when used alongside Chemours' cutting-edge blowing agents, Opteon 1100 and Opteon 1150.

Evonik, which is a major in polyurethane additives, expanded its offerings for the Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) sector with the introduction of DABCO PM 301. This new addition enhances thermal performance and boosts efficiency in SPF systems when used alongside Chemours' cutting-edge blowing agents, Opteon 1100 and Opteon 1150. In March 2022, Dow announced a product expansion within its VORASURF Silicone Surfactants range, aimed at meeting the increasing need for improved energy efficiency and sustainable alternatives in the rigid polyurethane foam sector, particularly in the realms of spray applications and construction projects.

