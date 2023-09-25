Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 18, 2023 to Friday September 22, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|460,462
|7,032,811,033
|18 September 2023
|580
|12,304.3276
|7,136,510
|19 September 2023
|570
|12,398.0702
|7,066,900
|20 September 2023
|580
|12,613.6379
|7,315,910
|21 September 2023
|580
|12,688.3621
|7,359,250
|22 September 2023
|570
|12,486.3158
|7,117,200
|Total 18 - 22 September 2023
|2,880
|35,995,770
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,055
|12,498.5090
|38,182,945
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|126,779
|1,580,224,509
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|466,397
|7,106,989,748
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,918,543
|30,560,851,614
|18 September 2023
|2,315
|12,483.2873
|28,898,810
|19 September 2023
|2,276
|12,561.5202
|28,590,020
|20 September 2023
|2,315
|12,761.8942
|29,543,785
|21 September 2023
|2,315
|12,861.1123
|29,773,475
|22 September 2023
|2,276
|12,639.9252
|28,768,470
|Total 18 – 22 September 2023
|11,497
|145,574,560
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,216
|12,661.9702
|116,692,718
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,905
|12,661.9666
|36,783,013
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|504,468
|6,387,959,905
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,942,161
|30,859,901,904
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,175 A shares and 875,591 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.16% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 25. September 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
