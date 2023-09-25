Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                   
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 18, 2023 to Friday September 22, 2023:

 Number of A shares | Average purchase price A shares, DKK | Transaction value, A shares, DKK
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)460,462 7,032,811,033
18 September 202358012,304.32767,136,510
19 September 202357012,398.07027,066,900
20 September 202358012,613.63797,315,910
21 September 202358012,688.36217,359,250
22 September 202357012,486.31587,117,200
Total 18 - 22 September 20232,880 35,995,770
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,05512,498.509038,182,945
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)126,779 1,580,224,509
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)466,397 7,106,989,748
 Number of B shares | Average purchase price B shares, DKK | Transaction value, B shares, DKK
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,918,543 30,560,851,614
18 September 20232,31512,483.287328,898,810
19 September 20232,27612,561.520228,590,020
20 September 20232,31512,761.894229,543,785
21 September 20232,31512,861.112329,773,475
22 September 20232,27612,639.925228,768,470
Total 18 – 22 September 202311,497 145,574,560
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,21612,661.9702116,692,718
Bought from the Foundation*2,90512,661.966636,783,013
Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)504,468 6,387,959,905
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,942,161 30,859,901,904

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 207,175 A shares and 875,591 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.16% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25. September 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

