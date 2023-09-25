Key Players such as DSM and Lonza Pioneering Product Development in the Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Industry

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vitamin B complex ingredients market is on a growth trajectory, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9%. It is projected to reach $4.4 billion in 2030, compared to $3.1 billion in 2023, according to an extensive report on the market.

Holistic Understanding of the Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market

This comprehensive report offers a holistic understanding of the global vitamin B complex ingredients market, providing insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear and detailed overview of the market, segmented based on form, type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Company Profiles for Informed Decision-Making

The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the vitamin B complex ingredients market. These profiles are designed to assist professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

  • Adisseo France
  • ADM
  • AIE Pharmaceuticals
  • Amway
  • Atlantic Essential Products
  • Bactolac Pharmaceutical
  • BASF
  • DSM
  • Lonza
  • Nattopharma
  • North American Herb and Spice
  • Seven Seas

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Applications: Growing applications for vitamin B complex ingredients are contributing to market growth.
  • Product Development: Ongoing product development is driving innovation in the market.

Challenges

  • Side Effects of Excess Consumption: The challenge of side effects resulting from excess consumption of vitamin B complex ingredients may impact market growth.

Historical and Forecast Periods

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

Form

  • Capsules
  • Tablets
  • Liquids
  • Powders
  • Others

Type

  • Vitamin B1
  • Vitamin B2
  • Vitamin B3
  • Vitamin B5
  • Vitamin B6
  • Vitamin B7
  • Vitamin B9
  • Vitamin B12

Application

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Foods & Beverages
  • Animal Feed
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Regional Insights

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global vitamin B complex ingredients market is set to achieve significant growth, driven by increasing applications and ongoing product development. This report equips industry professionals with vital insights for strategic decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages135
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$3.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

