Global Rainscreen Cladding Strategic Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030 Featuring Rockwool, Dow Buidling, Kingspan, and Trespa Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rainscreen Cladding - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Rainscreen Cladding Market to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2030

The global rainscreen cladding market is thriving, with an estimated value of US$11.1 billion in 2022. Projections indicate robust growth, with the market expected to expand to US$23.9 billion by 2030, boasting an impressive CAGR of 10% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This comprehensive data offers a detailed examination of the global rainscreen cladding market across various geographic regions. It presents valuable insights into annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 to 2030, along with the percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR) for specific segments and regions.

Within the report, the "New Construction" segment stands out, with a projected CAGR of 10.6%, expected to reach a market value of US$16.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the "Renovation" segment anticipates an adjusted CAGR of 8.7% for the next 8 years.

The data delves into in-depth analyses of sales trends, growth patterns, and market dynamics within various sectors, including new construction, renovation, and different materials such as composite materials, metal, fiber cement, HPL (High-Pressure Laminate), and other materials. It serves as a valuable resource for understanding emerging trends and potential opportunities in the rainscreen cladding industry, catering to both residential and non-residential segments.

In the U.S., the rainscreen cladding market is estimated at US$3 billion in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is poised to achieve a projected market size of US$5.6 billion by 2030, driven by a remarkable CAGR of 14.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with anticipated growth rates of 5.9% and 9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience substantial growth, with an approximate CAGR of 6.8%.

This report not only provides a snapshot of the current state of the market but also offers forecasts for segment growth, encompassing both new construction and renovation. Key players in the industry, such as Carea Ltd, Centria International, and Rockwool International A/S, are highlighted, making this data an indispensable resource for industry stakeholders and investors alike.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rainscreen Cladding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured)

Carea Ltd

Celotex Ltd

Centria International

CGL Facades Co

Dow Building Solutions

Eco Earth Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

Everest Industries Limited

FunderMax

Kingspan Insulation plc

M.F. Murray Companies, Inc.

Middle East Insulation LLC

OmniMax International

Rockwool International A/S

Trespa International B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmz9lj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment