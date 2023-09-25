Global Microfiltration Membranes Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030 with PVDF Accounting for $3.1 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfiltration Membranes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Microfiltration Membranes Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

The global Microfiltration Membranes market, valued at US$3.9 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$8.1 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

This data encompasses a comprehensive assessment of the global microfiltration membranes market, spanning various geographic regions. It presents crucial information, including annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030 and the corresponding percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR) for diverse regions and applications.

While the tables offer detailed insights into historical and projected market performance, the emphasis is on scrutinizing sales data, growth trends, and market dynamics across key sectors like industrial wastewater treatment, semiconductor and electronics, oil and gas, dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and other applications. This data serves as a valuable resource for discerning market trends and identifying potential opportunities within the microfiltration membranes industry.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, PVDF is expected to achieve a remarkable 10.7% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$3.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. Given the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the PES segment is also reevaluated to attain a revised 9.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.

In 2022, the Microfiltration Membranes market in the United States is estimated at US$1.1 billion. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to attain a projected market size of US$2.1 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 15.5% anticipated during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Additionally, other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth forecasts of approximately 4.4% and 8.3%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.7%. This data provides valuable insights into regional market dynamics and growth potential.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Microfiltration Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

