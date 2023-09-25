Serine Amino Acid Market to Reach USD 219.72 Million by 2030 | 130 Pages Research Report

Pune,India, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global serine amino acid market size was valued at USD 129.60 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 137.79 million in 2023 to USD 219.72 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period.

Serine, a non-essential amino acid, can be acquired through diet or synthesized from metabolites such as glycine. It is abundant in nuts, soybeans, eggs, lentils, meat, chickpeas, and fish. Rising consumer awareness of dietary supplements and higher protein intake contributes to expanding the serine amino acid market. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Serine Amino Acid Market, 2023–2030."

Leading Players Featured in the Serine Amino Acid Market Research Report:

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD. (Japan)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino Acid Co., Ltd (China)

Lipotec S.A.U. (Spain)

Bioven Ingredients (India)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.89% 2030 Value Projection USD 219.72 Million Serine Amino Acid Market Size in 2023 USD 137.79 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 130 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Serine Amino Acid Market Drivers Rising Demand for Vegan Sources of Amino acids is Stimulating the Market Growth

Segments:

Regulating Cellular Processes and Enhancing Glucose Homeostasis Drives L-Serine's Dominance

By type, the market is segmented into L-serine, D-serine, and DL-serine. L-serine, an essential amino acid regulating cellular processes and improving glucose homeostasis and mitochondrial function, is classified as safe by the FDA and is expected to dominate the market due to its widespread benefits.

Dietary Supplements Set for Growth with High Demand in Fitness and Athlete Nutrition

By application, the market is trifurcated into dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Anticipated high demand for amino acids in the dietary supplements industry, particularly for post-exercise recovery and muscle-building in athletes, is expected to drive the application segment in the Serine Amino Acid industry during the forecast period.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage



The market research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints

Plant-Based Protein Preference Boosts Market Expansion

Consumers increasingly opt for plant-based protein sources, including amino acid supplements, for their health and sustainability benefits. The rise in environmentally friendly production methods is expected to enhance the Serine Amino Acid market growth for plant-based amino acids such as serine.

However, market growth is anticipated to be hampered by fluctuations in raw material prices and the availability of subpar substitutes for serine amino acid production.

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic Boosted Sales of Amino Acid Dietary Supplements with Immune-Boosting Properties

The global spread of COVID-19 severely impacted various industries, yet dietary supplements containing amino acids experienced a surge in sales due to their immune-boosting properties. The pandemic prompted increased consumption of immunity-boosting supplements, including amino acids such as serine, particularly among the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Leads with Health Consciousness and Dietary Supplement Demand

Asia Pacific commands more than 50% of the Serine Amino Acid market share in terms of revenue, driven by health concerns and growing awareness, leading to heightened dietary supplement demand in the region.

North America ranks as the second-largest region in the Serine Amino Acid market, primarily catering to dietary supplements and pharmaceutical industries as major consumers.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Market Overview of Global Amino Acids Market Overview of Global Amino Acids Production and Consumption Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Supply Chain Landscape Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Serine Amino Acid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type L-Serine D-Serine DL-Serine By Application Dietary Supplements Pharmaceutical Cosmetics By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Serine Amino Acid Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type L-Serine D-Serine DL-Serine By Application Dietary Supplements Pharmaceutical Cosmetics By Country (Value) U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Serine Amino Acid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type L-Serine D-Serine DL-Serine By Application Dietary Supplements Pharmaceutical Cosmetics By Country (Value) France Spain U.K. Italy Germany Rest of Europe



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Demand Spurs Strategic Product Positioning and Market Penetration Efforts

Within the Serine Amino Acid sector, the landscape is characterized by a predominance of local participants, with their number surpassing that of international contenders. As the demand for Serine Amino Acid experiences an upswing, market participants are strategically positioning their products in global markets. This endeavor is achieved through expansion activities and collaborations with local entities operating in the target markets.

Key Industry Development

April 2023: The Marquie Group, Inc. acquired a stake in AminoMints, Inc., a prominent provider of amino acid supplements, thereby expanding its product range.

