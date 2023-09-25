Americas Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2023: Domestic Textile and Clothing Production, Exports, Imports, Retail Sales - Focus on USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides vital insights for individuals considering sourcing from, selling to, or investing in these countries and their export markets. It offers in-depth information on domestic textile and clothing production, exports, imports, as well as retail sales.

The report highlights significant trends in the textile and clothing industry, noting that US textile and clothing imports showed growth in both value and volume throughout 2022, although there was a notable decline during January-March 2023. Similarly, US textile and clothing exports also experienced an uptick in 2022 but saw a decrease in the early months of 2023.

In Argentina, textile and clothing exports faced a decline in 2022, with a sharp drop during January-March 2023. However, there were positive developments in textile and clothing production, imports, and retail sales in 2022, and production and retail sales continued to grow in early 2023.

In Brazil, textile and clothing exports exhibited steady growth for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, primarily driven by increased exports of cotton fibers, yarns, and woven fabrics. The country also saw an uptick in textile and clothing imports.

Nonetheless, textile and clothing production experienced a decline in 2022, with a further decrease during January-February 2023. In Colombia, textile and clothing exports showed an increase in 2022 after a significant surge in 2021, although there was a sharp drop during January-March 2023.

Simultaneously, textile and clothing production witnessed substantial growth in 2022 following a surge in 2021. In Mexico, textile and clothing exports recorded growth in 2022, following a notable increase in 2021. In line with these trends, there were notable increases in textile and clothing production and imports in 2022, building on the strong growth observed in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

USA

Consumer expenditure

Retail market

Imports

US textile and clothing imports by product

Average prices of US textile and clothing imports

US textile and clothing imports by supplying country

Exports

US textile and clothing exports by product

US textile and clothing exports by destination country

Production

Employment

Implementation of the USMCA

ARGENTINA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Argentina to Brazil

Exports from Argentina to the EU

Exports from Argentina to Vietnam

Exports from Argentina to Pakistan

Exports from Argentina to other major markets

Textile and clothing retail sales

Production

Imports

BRAZIL

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Brazil to China

Exports from Brazil to Vietnam

Exports from Brazil to Bangladesh

Exports from Brazil to Pakistan

Exports from Brazil to Turkey

Exports from Brazil to Indonesia

Exports from Brazil to the EU

Exports from Brazil to the USA

Production

Imports

COLOMBIA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Colombia to the USA

Exports from Colombia to Ecuador

Exports from Colombia to Mexico

Exports from Colombia to Peru

Exports from Colombia to Costa Rica

Exports from Colombia to Brazil

Production

MEXICO

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Mexico to the USA

Exports from Mexico to El Salvador

Exports from Mexico to other markets

Production

Imports

Outlook

Countries Covered

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Mexico

USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0ct6b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.