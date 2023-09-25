Americas Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2023: Domestic Textile and Clothing Production, Exports, Imports, Retail Sales - Focus on USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends: the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report provides vital insights for individuals considering sourcing from, selling to, or investing in these countries and their export markets. It offers in-depth information on domestic textile and clothing production, exports, imports, as well as retail sales.
The report highlights significant trends in the textile and clothing industry, noting that US textile and clothing imports showed growth in both value and volume throughout 2022, although there was a notable decline during January-March 2023. Similarly, US textile and clothing exports also experienced an uptick in 2022 but saw a decrease in the early months of 2023.
In Argentina, textile and clothing exports faced a decline in 2022, with a sharp drop during January-March 2023. However, there were positive developments in textile and clothing production, imports, and retail sales in 2022, and production and retail sales continued to grow in early 2023.
In Brazil, textile and clothing exports exhibited steady growth for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, primarily driven by increased exports of cotton fibers, yarns, and woven fabrics. The country also saw an uptick in textile and clothing imports.
Nonetheless, textile and clothing production experienced a decline in 2022, with a further decrease during January-February 2023. In Colombia, textile and clothing exports showed an increase in 2022 after a significant surge in 2021, although there was a sharp drop during January-March 2023.
Simultaneously, textile and clothing production witnessed substantial growth in 2022 following a surge in 2021. In Mexico, textile and clothing exports recorded growth in 2022, following a notable increase in 2021. In line with these trends, there were notable increases in textile and clothing production and imports in 2022, building on the strong growth observed in 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
- USA
- Consumer expenditure
- Retail market
- Imports
- US textile and clothing imports by product
- Average prices of US textile and clothing imports
- US textile and clothing imports by supplying country
- Exports
- US textile and clothing exports by product
- US textile and clothing exports by destination country
- Production
- Employment
- Implementation of the USMCA
ARGENTINA
- Exports
- Export markets
- Exports from Argentina to Brazil
- Exports from Argentina to the EU
- Exports from Argentina to Vietnam
- Exports from Argentina to Pakistan
- Exports from Argentina to other major markets
- Textile and clothing retail sales
- Production
- Imports
BRAZIL
- Exports
- Export markets
- Exports from Brazil to China
- Exports from Brazil to Vietnam
- Exports from Brazil to Bangladesh
- Exports from Brazil to Pakistan
- Exports from Brazil to Turkey
- Exports from Brazil to Indonesia
- Exports from Brazil to the EU
- Exports from Brazil to the USA
- Production
- Imports
COLOMBIA
- Exports
- Export markets
- Exports from Colombia to the USA
- Exports from Colombia to Ecuador
- Exports from Colombia to Mexico
- Exports from Colombia to Peru
- Exports from Colombia to Costa Rica
- Exports from Colombia to Brazil
- Production
MEXICO
- Exports
- Export markets
- Exports from Mexico to the USA
- Exports from Mexico to El Salvador
- Exports from Mexico to other markets
- Production
- Imports
- Outlook
Countries Covered
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Mexico
- USA
