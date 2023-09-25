Global Wine Giants Beringer Vineyards and Penfolds Spearhead Cabernet Sauvignon Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cabernet Sauvignon Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cabernet sauvignon market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% during the period 2023-2030, according to a comprehensive report on the market.

Holistic Insights into the Cabernet Sauvignon Market

This report offers a holistic understanding of the global cabernet sauvignon market, encompassing market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It provides a clear and detailed overview of the market by segmenting it based on grape variety, type, price range, flavors, distribution channel, and region.

Company Profiles and Informed Decision-Making

The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the cabernet sauvignon market, offering valuable insights for professionals and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Preference for Premium Wines: The rising preference for premium wines among consumers is a significant driver of growth in the cabernet sauvignon market.

Growing Tourism: The global tourism industry's growth contributes to increased consumption of wines, including cabernet sauvignon.

Challenges

Trade Barriers: The market faces challenges related to trade barriers, which can impact its growth trajectory.

Historical and Forecast Periods

Base Year: 2022

2022 Historical Period: 2018-2022

2018-2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

Grape Variety

Cabernet Franc

Sauvignon Franc

Type

Young Cabernet

Old Cabernet

Price Range

Mass Market

Premium

Ultra-Premium

Flavors

Eco-friendly Bell Pepper

Blackcurrant

Mint

Cheddar

Chocolate

Vanilla

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Regional Insights

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

Beringer Vineyards

Catena Zapata

Chateau Margaux

Concha y Toro

Domaine de la Romanee-Conti

Freewater Cider and Wine Company

Louis Roederer

Penfolds

Robert Mondavi Winery

Santorini Wine Company

Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

