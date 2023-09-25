Global Wine Giants Beringer Vineyards and Penfolds Spearhead Cabernet Sauvignon Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cabernet Sauvignon Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cabernet sauvignon market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.9% during the period 2023-2030, according to a comprehensive report on the market.
Holistic Insights into the Cabernet Sauvignon Market
This report offers a holistic understanding of the global cabernet sauvignon market, encompassing market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It provides a clear and detailed overview of the market by segmenting it based on grape variety, type, price range, flavors, distribution channel, and region.
Company Profiles and Informed Decision-Making
The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the cabernet sauvignon market, offering valuable insights for professionals and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Preference for Premium Wines: The rising preference for premium wines among consumers is a significant driver of growth in the cabernet sauvignon market.
- Growing Tourism: The global tourism industry's growth contributes to increased consumption of wines, including cabernet sauvignon.
Challenges
- Trade Barriers: The market faces challenges related to trade barriers, which can impact its growth trajectory.
Historical and Forecast Periods
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
Grape Variety
- Cabernet Franc
- Sauvignon Franc
Type
- Young Cabernet
- Old Cabernet
Price Range
- Mass Market
- Premium
- Ultra-Premium
Flavors
- Eco-friendly Bell Pepper
- Blackcurrant
- Mint
- Cheddar
- Chocolate
- Vanilla
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
Regional Insights
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Beringer Vineyards
- Catena Zapata
- Chateau Margaux
- Concha y Toro
- Domaine de la Romanee-Conti
- Freewater Cider and Wine Company
- Louis Roederer
- Penfolds
- Robert Mondavi Winery
- Santorini Wine Company
- Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bmne9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.