Interspinous Spacers Market revenue to surpass USD 138 Million by 2033, says Research Nester

New York, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interspinous spacers market size is projected to expand at ~6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 138 million by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 71 million in the year 2022.The rising ubiquity of back pain as well as the increasing need for spinal stenosis treatment are leading to innovations & product development by prominent players to treat spinal stenosis, which is a major factor in escalating market growth. In April 2022, Spinal Simplicity, a company dedicated to the creation of innovative, simple solutions for complex spinal problems, launched the Minuteman G5, a minimally invasive interspinous-interlaminar fusion device to fixate and stabilize the thoracic, lumbar, and sacral spine.

Moreover, the rising rate of interspinous spacer surgery along with the availability of new surgical treatments for spinal stenosis, including lumbar interspinous distraction devices, acupotomy, and stem cell therapy, as well as decreasing interspinous spacer costs, are also expected to boost market growth over the projected period.

Increase in Spinal Stenosis Cases to Drive Market Growth

The growth of the market can be attributed primarily to the rising concern about lower back pain in the population globally as well as the augmenting incidence of lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS), owing to wear-and-tear changes in the spine related to arthritis, besides the increasing awareness about interspinous spacer surgery as they are very helpful in the process and treatment of interspinous process decompression (IPD) and other spinal disorders. It was observed that in 2022, nearly 12% of American adults suffered from lumbar spinal stenosis. Furthermore, it is observed that the geriatric population suffers most from lower back pain and spinal disorders, and most spine surgeries are performed among patients over 65 years old, where interspinous spacer recovery time takes as little as 7 days. In the United States, ~19% of adults over 60 suffer from spinal stenosis.

Interspinous Spacers Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Ubiquity of Spinal Stenosis to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The interspinous spacer market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The regional market growth can be attributed to the rising problem of lower back pain in the older and middle-aged population in the region, as well as the growing prevalence of spinal stenosis, the increasing number of surgeries, and the availability of various types of interspinous spacers, including dynamic interspinous spacers such as X-stop, Coflex, DIAM, and Aperius, which are widely used for the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis. According to a report, spinal stenosis affected nearly 8–11% of the US population in 2021, with nearly 2.4 million Americans affected. It was found to be most common in people over 50 years of age. Furthermore, rising sedentary lifestyles, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and back pain will drive up healthcare costs in the United States in the coming years, with US healthcare spending reaching USD 4.1 trillion in 2020.

Increased Geriatric Population to Drive Growth in Europe Region

The interspinous spacer market in Europe is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033. The rising pool of older people who suffer most from aging and age-related illnesses such as changes in the spine, injuries, and other chronic and lifestyle diseases including sciatica, lower back pain, and stenosis of the spine is anticipated to elevate regional market growth in the projected time frame. In 2018, the EU-28 had an estimated 101 million older people (those aged 65 and up), accounting for 19.7% of the total population. Moreover, the number of older people in the European Union (EU) is projected to reach ~149 million in 2050, with their estimated share reaching ~28.5 % of the total population in 2050. Furthermore, decompression surgeries are becoming more prevalent in the region owing to the favorable regulatory and reimbursement scenario, especially for the geriatric population suffering from spine disabilities.

Interspinous Spacers, Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The hospitals & clinics segment in interspinous spacer market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing establishment of the healthcare infrastructure globally with the rising global burden of disease as well as the surge in the number of spinal surgeries performed in proper healthcare settings. As per the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the number of hospitals in the United States rose from 5,564 in 2015 to 6,090 in 2019. Furthermore, the orthopedic clinic segment is expected to rise with the highest share in the upcoming years, owing to the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disease globally as well as the growing need to carry out surgical procedures in clinics. According to the World Health Organization, around 1.71 billion people are suffering from musculoskeletal conditions worldwide.

Interspinous Spacers, Segmentation by Indication

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Degenerative Disc Disease

Others

The lumbar spinal stenosis segment in interspinous spacer market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The factors applicable to the growth of the segment include the rising global demand for minimally invasive procedures in spinal stenosis treatment as well as the burgeoning cases of lumbar spinal stenosis. Recently, a report revealed that in the United States, about 200,000 adults are affected by lumbar spinal stenosis, resulting in considerable pain and disability. Furthermore, as interspinous spacers are widely used in the treatment process of these diseases, the rising incidences of degenerative disk disease, also known as osteoarthritis of the spine, usually in the neck or lower back, are expected to boost segment growth. It was observed that worldwide, ~40% of adults of age 40 or above were diagnosed with at least one degenerated vertebral disc in 2020, with the percentage rising to ~90% in people of age 60 or above.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the interspinous spacer market that are profiled by Research Nester are Spine Wave, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Spinal Simplicity, Life Spine, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Paradigm Spine LLC, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Interspinous Spacers Market

Spine Wave, Inc. a provider of meaningful surgical solutions for spine surgeons featured the company's innovative modular screw design by launching its Salvo 5.5/6.0mm spine system.

Boston Scientific Corporation a biomedical/biotechnology engineering firm and multinational manufacturer of medical devices confirmed the purchase of Vertiflex, Inc. The lateral is a privately held company that develops a minimally-invasive device to treat patients with lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS).

