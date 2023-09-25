Global Lymphedema Treatment Market: Promising Growth Ahead with Projected Valuation of $1.74 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By End-User, By Product, By Condition Type, By Treatment Type - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lymphedema treatment market, valued at $786.53 million in 2021, is projected to grow significantly, reaching $1.74 billion by 2030. This robust growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Lymphedema: A Growing Health Concern

Lymphedema, characterized by abnormal swelling due to a malfunctioning lymphatic system, primarily affects the lower extremities but can also impact the upper extremities and genitalia. It can result from various factors, including infections like filariasis and as a side effect of breast cancer treatment. Notably, lymphedema is estimated to affect 40% of breast cancer patients.

Market Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the lymphedema treatment market:

Increasing Prevalence: The rising prevalence of lymphedema and breast cancer cases is a significant driver for the market. The condition can occur at any stage of cancer or following treatment, even years later. Product Innovation: Major industry players are introducing new products, driving demand for high-quality treatment options, and leveraging technological advancements to develop innovative solutions. Technological Advancements: Technological developments in lymphedema treatment methods are expected to accelerate market growth. These innovations are improving the effectiveness of treatment and enhancing patient outcomes. Government Initiatives: Supportive government programs and reimbursement policies are facilitating market growth by reducing the financial burden on patients and healthcare providers.

Challenges

Despite advancements, there is currently no permanent cure for lymphedema, posing a challenge to market growth. Additionally, the rising costs associated with procedures and treatments may limit market expansion.

Market Trends

Key trends driving market growth include the development of innovative and cutting-edge treatments to lower the risks associated with lymphedema. The expansion of the healthcare industry and increased healthcare innovation are also expected to fuel growth.

Segments Covered

The global lymphedema treatment market is segmented based on various factors, including end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, others), product (compression bandages, compression stockings, pneumatic compression devices, others), affected area (genital, lower extremity, upper extremity, others), age group (adult, geriatric), route of administration (oral, injectable, others), type (primary, secondary lymphedema), condition type (cancer, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory diseases, others), treatment type (compression therapy, surgery, drug therapy, laser therapy, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, MEA).

Key Players

Leading companies in the global lymphedema treatment market include Bio Compression Systems, Tactile Medical, Medi, Lympha Press, Sigvaris, BSN Medical, L&R USA Inc., Devon Medical Products, 3M Health Care, JOBST USA, Thuasne, Wright Therapy Products, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Haddenham Healthcare, ArjoHuntleigh, Paul Hartmann, Bioventus, Baxter International Inc., CircAid Medical Products, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $860.14 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1735.36 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqh5ep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment